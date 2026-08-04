US says deal on reopening Hormuz close as Iran, Oman hold ‘positive’ talks

Negotiators are working to expand safe shipping through the strait, though key differences remain unresolved.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio says progress has been made in talks between Oman and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, raising hopes that one of the key sticking points in efforts to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran could soon be resolved.

Rubio on Tuesday said Washington was involved in the negotiations and that progress had been made, but no final agreement had yet been reached.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said an agreement could be reached as early as “today or tomorrow”, while diplomatic sources in Tehran also suggested a deal was possible by the end of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said talks with Oman had been “positive” and were continuing. He said the discussions were focused on establishing safe inbound and outbound shipping lanes through the strategic waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz has become one of the main sticking points in negotiations between the US and Iran following months of conflict. Officials are seeking to agree on a mechanism that would allow shipping to resume safely through the waterway.

Oman has been mediating the discussions, with US officials saying Washington is involved in the negotiations while Iran maintains it is negotiating with Oman rather than directly with the US.

Rubio said the Strait of Hormuz remains open and vessels are continuing to transit the waterway, but Washington is working on an agreement that would allow more ships to pass through safely in the short term before negotiations move to broader issues, including what he described as the “ultimate deal”, the denuclearisation of Iran.

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Baghaei said the talks had been assessed positively at both the political and technical levels, although differences remain over how the strait would operate. Iranian officials say outstanding issues include the mechanism for reopening the waterway, maritime service fees and other security arrangements.

Regional diplomacy gathers pace

Diplomatic efforts have also intensified elsewhere in the region.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday to discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions between Washington and Tehran.

According to a statement from the emir’s office, Trump praised Doha’s role in supporting dialogue, while the emir stressed the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts and adhering to the US-Iran memorandum of understanding agreed in mid-June.

Pakistan has also sought to support mediation efforts, inviting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Islamabad for talks, although it remains unclear whether the visit will take place.

David des Roches, a former Pentagon director of Arabian Peninsula Affairs, told Al Jazeera that “rough outlines of a deal are that Iran would deny free international passage in areas of its territorial waters, negating the ancient right of innocent passage, but not interfere with innocent passage through Oman’s sovereign waters”.

“I think that’s probably about the best that can be reached at this point in time,” when it comes to a deal between the longstanding foes, said des Roches, speaking from Solomons Island, Maryland.

Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon are holding another round of US-mediated negotiations in Rome aimed at implementing the June 26 framework agreement.

The talks are focused on Hezbollah’s disarmament, Israeli military redeployments from southern Lebanon and restoring Lebanese state authority in border areas, although significant differences remain between the two sides.

Security tensions continue

Security concerns, however, continue to underscore the fragility of the diplomatic process.

An Indian cargo vessel sank after being struck by a projectile near Yemeni waters on Tuesday, according to India’s shipping minister. All 14 crew members were rescued by the Yemeni coastguard.

Separately, operations were suspended at Saudi Arabia’s Najran airport after Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility for a drone strike targeting what it described as a “sensitive” Saudi military site.

A regional source told the AFP news agency the airport’s main radar had been hit, disrupting operations.

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The Houthis said the attack was carried out in response to Saudi drone operations over Yemen’s Saada and Hajjah provinces.

The group last month declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and has since claimed attacks on oil tankers, commercial shipping and energy infrastructure. Saudi Arabia has responded with strikes targeting Houthi positions.

The latest developments underscore the contrast between cautious diplomatic progress and continuing military tensions.

While officials say progress is being made in negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz, broader disputes over regional security, Iran’s nuclear programme and ongoing attacks involving Iran-backed groups continue to complicate efforts to reach a wider settlement.