One killed, five injured in Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv

The latest attack comes after at least 27 people were killed in both Russia and Ukraine earlier this week.

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One person has been killed and five others injured in a Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, the city’s military administration said.

The strikes early on Wednesday morning come after at least 27 people were killed in separate attacks in Ukraine and Russia earlier this week, with the five-year-long conflict showing no signs of slowing down.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said people could be trapped under rubble after the strikes damaged a private house in the capital.

In an earlier post on Telegram, Klitschko said that air defence units had been in action to repel the assault.

Kyiv’s military administration said warehouse buildings had been set ablaze in two districts. “The danger remains high,” the administration added.

Ukraine has in recent months urged its allies for more supplies of US-made Patriot missile interceptors to protect its airspace against Russian ballistic attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said a lack of ballistic missile interceptors “only encourages Russia to launch such attacks that take human lives”.

Zelenskyy met US President Donald Trump last Tuesday, partly to lobby Washington for licences to produce Patriots domestically.

United Nations human rights monitors have voiced concern about the rising numbers of civilian casualties, which have reached their highest levels since Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.