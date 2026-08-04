Republicans clear Todd Blanche for top US Justice Department role

United States President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, has cleared a major hurdle in his effort to be confirmed as the country’s top law enforcement official.

On Tuesday, Blanche was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee in a 12-10 vote along party lines, the last major step before his confirmation is put to a full vote in the Senate in the coming days.

The vote followed days of delay after two Republicans, Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, voiced concerns over Blanche’s close relationship to Trump, and specifically, his role in a settlement between the president and the US tax agency, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The deal created a $1.8bn so-called “anti-weaponisation” fund, which critics saw as a scheme to reward Trump’s allies using taxpayer money, while also limiting certain future IRS audits involving Trump, his oldest sons and the Trump Organization. A federal judge has accused Blanche of double-dealing in the proceedings, alleging he was working on behalf of both the president’s personal interests and the government agency he was meant to defend.

While Blanche has since said the fund has been voided, Cornyn and Tillis repeatedly warned last week that he had not provided adequate assurances that the deal could not be revived in the future. Trump did little to calm the concerns as he renewed his defence of the settlement.

Over the weekend, Blanche, who is currently serving as acting attorney general, posted signed documents rescinding the fund and clarifying the scope of who is shielded from future IRS investigation.

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While experts have questioned whether the documents would indeed be legally binding, both Cornyn and Tillis shifted on Monday, saying they would support Blanche’s nomination.

Still, speaking ahead of the vote on Tuesday, Republican Senator Charles Grassley sided with his colleagues, calling it a “crime” that it took so long for the Department of Justice to provide stronger assurances on the fund. He maintained the issue had been put “to bed once and for all”.

For their part, Democrats on the committee, all of whom voted against Blanche’s nomination, accused Republicans of papering over concerns related to Blanche’s loyalty to Trump.

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware said, “citizens want and truly deserve an independent and transparent Department of Justice”.

“I don’t think Mr Blanche can or even wants to deliver on that goal,” he said.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin charged Blanche has “aided and abetted the most corrupt administration in the history of the United States”.

Of particular concern has been Blanche’s apparent willingness as acting attorney general to prosecute Trump’s political enemies. That includes former FBI Director James Comey, who was indicted for allegedly threatening the president with a social media post containing the numbers “86 47”.

The term “86” emerged from the restaurant industry, referring to removing an item from a menu. The term “47” has been seen as a reference to Trump, the 47th president of the US.

Legal experts have questioned the strength of the case, arguing the vague message likely falls under protected political speech.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s committee vote, Republican Tillis argued both parties have had a problem with the “weaponisation” of the federal justice system in recent years.

“I’m going to support Mr Blanche’s nomination, but what I hope I see out of him is a bending of the curve of this absurdity,” he said.