Kosovo finds third wartime mass grave site as officials widen search

Excavation work continues as officials believe that there could be people buried dating back to the 1998-99 Kosovo war.

Authorities in Kosovo say they have identified a third potential mass grave site as investigations into suspected war crimes dating back to the 1998-99 war continue.

After discovering remains at a second site on Monday, authorities on Tuesday said they were looking into starting a third dig.

So far, the remains of 11 people have been uncovered.

“Due to the sensitive phase of the investigation, the Special Prosecutor’s Office is unable to provide further information at this time,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The Kosovo war between ethnic Albanians seeking independence and Serbian armed forces left more than 10,000 people, mostly ethnic Albanians, dead and displaced more than one million others.

According to Kosovan authorities, the remains of 1,600 people are still missing.

Last week, excavation work began in the area of Zubin Potok, with the initial dig since expanding as officials believe that there could be as many as 23 people buried near surrounding villages.

The remains that have so far been discovered have been sent for DNA testing and identification, but public prosecutors warn that the process could take months.

Ahead of the discovery of a third site on Sunday, acting President Albulena Haxhiu said in a Facebook post that the discovery of the second mass grave was a “grave reminder” of crimes committed during the war.

“Every discovered grave is a step toward the truth, but also evidence that the wounds of war remain open until the last missing person is found and those responsible are brought to justice,” she said.

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In a separate post on X on the same day, Haxhiu claimed that Serbia was continuing to “conceal the truth about the missing, intimidate witnesses, and obstruct justice”.

“International partners must condemn this conduct. RKS [Republic of Kosovo] will continue its search until the fate of every victim is uncovered,” she added.

So far, Kosovo police have arrested three men from the local area on suspicion of war crimes.

Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti also said on Saturday that the discovered remains most likely belong to “23 Albanians who had been violently abducted [and] executed” in the spring of 1999.