India denies involvement in ex-Bangladesh PM Hasina’s planned speech

New Delhi, where Hasina is in exile, says it ⁠has nothing to do with her ‘private’ event as Dhaka bans media from covering the virtual address.

India has denied any role in organising a virtual speech by former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to mark the second anniversary of the uprising that ousted her.

“The government has no involvement whatsoever in it and does not endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told a news conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“The interaction you are referring to is being organised by a private media entity,” he added.

Hasina is living in self-imposed exile in New Delhi since student-led ⁠protests toppled her government in 2024. She was sentenced to death in 2025 for crimes against humanity over her crackdown on the demonstrations, a verdict she has dismissed as legally void.

The 78-year-old is due to make her first public appearance on Wednesday, albeit by videolink, since she fled Dhaka, at an event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South ‌Asia in New Delhi alongside her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and other speakers.

Bangladesh had asked India ⁠to clarify its stance on Hasina’s planned address, warning New Delhi that allowing political activities by Hasina and other leaders of her Awami League party could hurt bilateral ties.

M Humayun Kabir, adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, on Monday met the Indian high commissioner in Dhaka and protested about the event.

“Bangladesh expects India’s cooperation in ensuring that any person from banned organisations, including the fugitive Sheikh Hasina, cannot use Indian territory to make political statements or conduct any activities aimed at creating instability within Bangladesh,” he said.

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Relations between the two nations deteriorated following the political upheaval in Bangladesh in July 2024 that ousted Hasina, a close New Delhi ally.

As Dhaka continues to seek Hasina’s extradition from India, she told the Reuters news agency last month that she and other Awami League leaders plan to return from exile around December and present themselves in court.

Rahman is expected in New Delhi for a BRICS summit next month.

Dhaka warns media

Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Tuesday banned the local media from airing Hasina’s speech.

Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said announcing or publishing the planned speech ⁠would violate laws prohibiting publishing or broadcasting Hasina’s speeches, statements, interviews, and audio or video messages within Bangladesh.

Hasina’s Awami League party condemned the ban, saying the Bangladeshi government is trying to intimidate journalists.

In a post on X, the party accused politicians of “spending public money to hire PR firms to spread false information to journalists around the world, claiming that Sheikh Hasina’s press conference will not take place and that she will not participate”.

Hasina aide Abu Obaidha Arin said the event would go ahead, adding that Dhaka’s “efforts to silence dissent cannot extinguish voices” beyond the country’s borders.