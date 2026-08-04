Guatemala issues second-highest ‘danger’ alert after Fuego volcano erupts

Fuego, one of the region’s most active volcanoes, has erupted repeatedly in recent years, forcing mass evacuations.

Guatemala has declared its second-highest emergency alert level and evacuated two villages after a major eruption of Fuego, Central America’s most active volcano, which the country’s Institute of Volcanology warns is “moving towards a more explosive phase”.

Disaster agency Conred said on Monday the orange “danger” alert applies nationwide. The volcano is just 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital, Guatemala City.

Footage released by the emergency services showed the powerful eruption turning clouds red and lava flowing down the slopes of the 3,763-metre-high (12,346-foot) volcano. Huge plumes of ash spewed about six kilometres (four miles) into the air.

“If an evacuation is ordered or conditions pose a risk to your life, follow the principle of self-evacuation,” Conred spokesperson Valeria Urizar said in a video posted on social media.

Guatemala sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and experiences frequent volcanic and seismic activity. Fuego has forced mass evacuations several times in recent years.

The most recent eruption was last year, when more than 500 people were moved to shelters and authorities suspended schools after Fuego spewed gas and ash.

A 2023 eruption displaced around 1,200 people, and in 2018 an eruption sent superheated lava down the volcano’s slopes, burying the villages of San Miguel Los Lotes and El Rodeo under hot ash, leaving 194 confirmed dead and 234 missing and presumed dead.