Argentina grain exports halt as maritime pilots strike over Milei decree

More than 45 vessels have been affected by the strike at Argentinian ports.

A strike by maritime workers has prevented ships from entering and leaving Argentina’s grain ports, disrupting commercial activity in one of the world’s leading grain suppliers.

Argentina is the largest exporter of soya bean products and a major exporter of corn and wheat, with most shipments moving through ports along the Parana River. Any bottleneck at its ports is a significant hit to the global food markets.

Maritime pilots walked off the job on Monday after the government published a decree on Friday that deregulated river navigation services.

The decree, signed by Argentinian President Javier Milei, states, “It is necessary to enact a new ‘Regulation for Pilotage Services for the Rivers, Ports, Waterways, and Canals of the Argentine Republic’ that promotes the streamlining of procedures, the modernisation of regulatory requirements, and the elimination of obsolete or disproportionate regulations.”

Gustavo Idigoras, president of business chamber CIARA-CEC, noted on X that at least 45 vessels were affected by the protest. “If this is not resolved today [Tuesday], we will be adding about 30 more ships, and so on,” Idigoras said on X.

The strike is led by the pilots who steer ships through Argentina’s rivers and coastal waters into its main commercial ports and have specialised knowledge of the waterways. A union representing the workers warned the decree could cut demand for Argentinian pilots and put jobs at risk.

Argentina’s coastguard on Tuesday ordered the pilots to return to work through a notice published in the country’s official gazette, warning of the possibility of disciplinary sanctions.

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The standoff leaves a large portion of the world’s grain supply hanging on the outcome of a dispute over who controls one of its most technical maritime roles.

In February 2026, Argentina ratified the EU-Mercosur deal, a massive trade deal between the European Union and four South American countries: Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. The deal eliminates tariffs on more than 90 percent of trade between the two blocs.

Argentinian senators voted 69-3 in favour of the pact to create one of the world’s biggest free trade zones. The agreement favours European exports of cars, wine and cheese, while making it easier for South American beef, poultry, sugar, rice, honey and soya beans to enter Europe.