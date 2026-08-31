Poland opens terror probe into fire at drone factory

Poland has opened a “terror” probe into a fire at a factory supplying parts for drones for Ukraine.

The Polish National Prosecution Office announced the launch of the investigation on Monday. While no details were offered, Russia is widely suspected of running sabotage operations across Europe against facilities supplying Ukraine as it defends itself against Moscow’s invasion.

According to the prosecution statement, the probe has been launched to investigate “participation in the activities of a foreign intelligence service directed against the Republic of Poland and for a terrorist offence, consisting of deliberately causing a fire on the premises of the WB Electronics factory using a device containing flammable materials”.

The WB Electronics factory in Skarzysko-Kamienna, located south of Warsaw, was reported to have caught fire shortly after midnight. The facility manufactures key components for drones which are supplied to the Polish and Ukrainian militaries.

Firefighters spent two hours containing the fire. The country’s Internal Security Agency is assisting the police with the investigation, officials said.

No details have been provided to the public at this stage “due to their specific and confidential nature,” an agency spokesman wrote on social media.

WB Electronics is one of Poland’s largest private defence companies. It manufactures loitering munitions, drones, fire-control systems and military-related communication tools and platforms. The Ukrainian military uses the FlyEye and Warmate drones.

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A number of European countries supporting Ukraine have reported incidents that are believed to be sabotage operations by the Russians.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters in August that a Russian citizen was detained “who had been recruited by Russian services to carry out assassination in Warsaw”.

In another incident, an unexploded drone was discovered at a German airport earlier in August.

Poland has been increasing its security expenditure and military capabilities due to fears of Russian attacks. WB Electronics is a key supplier to the Polish military.