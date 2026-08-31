After Greece agrees to Israeli weapons deal, Joseph Aoun asks Athens to help advance US-brokered framework agreement.

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Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has called for Greek help in enforcing the United States-brokered framework agreement with Israel designed to put an end to hostilities.

Aoun asked Greek President Constantine Tassoulas in a meeting on Monday to assist in facilitating an end to Israel’s occupation of areas of southern Lebanon and ongoing conflict with Lebanon-based armed group Hezbollah.

The request came hours after Greece and Israel announced a multibillion-dollar arms deal.

“We request Greece’s assistance as much as possible to help Lebanon” Aoun said in the meeting in Athens.

Lebanon and Israel signed in late June a framework agreement calling for the disarmament of Hezbollah, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from south Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the area.

However, Hezbollah has rejected the deal unless Israel, which has continued air strikes and demolitions across southern Lebanon, first withdraws from Lebanese territory.

That leaves Beirut seeking further support to end the hostilities, insisting that it is upholding its side of the deal.

Israel has killed more than 4,300 people in Lebanon, wounded more than 12,000, and destroyed between 60 and 70 villages since March.

“Solving the problem by military force will not succeed,” Aoun warned. “The framework agreement… cannot be implemented unilaterally. It needs to be implemented on both sides,” he said.

At a press conference with Aoun, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his country supported “the sovereignty, independence and unity of Lebanon”, and would support “all efforts aimed at de-escalation and mutual comprehension”.

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Aoun said he looked forward to further Greek support.

Earlier this month, Lebanon and Israel concluded a seventh round of US-mediated talks. While negotiations were taking place in Rome, Israel escalated attacks in southern Lebanon.

The next round of talks between Israel and Lebanon is set to take place in September.