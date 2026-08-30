Iceland rejects EU-accession talks plan in referendum

⁠Iceland has rejected the government’s ⁠proposal to ⁠hold accession talks with the European Union, ‌public broadcaster RUV reported, with only a small number of votes left to be counted.

The “No” camp had 52.5 percent of votes and the “Yes” camp 47.5 percent, with only a few ballots left to be counted in one of Iceland’s six voting districts, online ballot counting on RUV showed on Sunday

“The nation rejects accession negotiations with the EU,” RUV reported.

The government had framed its membership plan as a “now or never” moment, and Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir told voters in August that a “No” would put all EU speculation aside.

“Yes” campaigners have said joining the bloc could ease high interest rates and offer more security in a world unsettled by war in Ukraine and United States President Donald Trump’s rhetoric ⁠about annexing another Arctic island Greenland.

“No” campaigners said EU ⁠membership would threaten Iceland’s sovereignty and fishing waters.

Iceland first applied to join the EU in 2009 when a financial crisis hit the country’s economy. A Eurosceptic government ended talks ‌in 2013.

More to come…