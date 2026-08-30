At least six people die after ferry capsizes off northern Cyprus

At least one person has died after incident off coast of northern Cyprus, Turkish Cypriot official says.

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At least six people have died after a boat with more than 260 people on ⁠board capsized off North Cyprus on Sunday, Turkish media reported.

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Unal Ustel said that at least six people died after the ferry capsized, CNN Turk reported on Sunday, adding that 172 others had been rescued and 89 people remained missing.

The catamaran-style vessel had left the port of Kyrenia, also known as Girne, and started sinking a few kilometres off the coast.

Ustel said that a total of 267 people, including the crew, had been on board the vessel when it capsized.

Turkish Cypriot Transport Minister Erhan Arikli told Turkish news agency Anadolu that a rescue operation was under way to bring any injured people to Girne Port and then transfer them to local hospitals.

Arikli added that the cause of the incident would be investigated.

Images broadcast by Turkish television showed the upside-down ferry in the water, with people wearing life vests atop its orange hull. The weather was sunny and several boats were seen in the area to lend assistance.

“All necessary preparations are being made for a swift response from rescue and health services,” the Turkish Cypriot health ministry said in a statement.

It added that hospitals in the territory had been alerted, so they could provide any medical attention that might be needed.