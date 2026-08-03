Who is Jordan Salinas, ‘hero’ bystander who confronted Idaho shooter?

Suspected attacker, identified as 24-year-old Chad Williams, killed at least three people in the US on Saturday.

A bystander named Jordan Salinas has been hailed a “hero” in the United States after confronting an armed man at a shopping centre in Idaho on Saturday. At least three people were killed and several others wounded in the shooting.

The suspect, Chad Williams, 24, who was later found dead close to the scene, allegedly opened fire at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in the city of Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, Twin Falls police chief Matthew Hicks praised an off-duty officer and “a citizen” who fired at the suspect.

“We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties,” he said.

While police have not officially named the citizen who confronted the attacker, viral videos have identified Salinas as the said bystander. He later recounted how he confronted Williams to the Idaho Statesman newspaper.

What happened on Saturday and who is Salinas? Here’s what we know:

What happened in Idaho on Saturday?

On Saturday afternoon, Williams allegedly opened fire at an In-N-Out Burger outlet in Twin Falls, a city in south-central Idaho, killing at least three people, including an employee of the fast-food restaurant, and wounding around seven.

According to the Idaho Statesman, the attacker fired shots at a vehicle before an off-duty officer confronted him, along with Salinas, who was there as a customer. They returned fire, forcing Williams towards an open car park.

On Sunday, police chief Hicks said Williams died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body was found nearby.

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He told a news conference that law enforcement is working to determine a possible motive for the attack and said the suspect’s family was cooperating with authorities.

Hicks also warned against the spread of false claims and misinformation, noting that a man who had “no involvement in this incident whatsoever” had been falsely identified online as the attacker.

What do we know about the victims?

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

One of those killed is known to have been an employee at the restaurant, however.

“My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I’ve shed. We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight,” In-N-Out owner and president Lynsi Snyder said in a statement released early on Sunday via social media.

“In-N-Out will be mourning with the families and praying for them as they tread through a very painful season.”

Of the seven people injured in the attack, police said two had been treated at a hospital and discharged, three were in stable condition, and two remained in a critical condition.

On Sunday, the FBI encouraged members of the public with videos or images related to the incident to share them with law enforcement agencies.

What do we know about Jordan Salinas, the bystander who intervened?

Viral videos on social media show Salinas as the armed bystander. While police have not officially identified him, Salinas has come forward and told the Idaho Statesman how he confronted Williams.

The 35-year-old healthcare worker is from Kimberly, Idaho. He and his girlfriend had planned to go horse riding in Hagerman but first stopped for lunch at the In-N-Out Burger restaurant, off Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls, at about 2:30pm local time (20:30 GMT).

The scene at the restaurant soon turned chaotic with people fleeing, Salinas said. He initially thought a kitchen fire had occurred, but then heard the “pop-pop-pop” sound of gunfire and realised a shooting was taking place.

He said he ran towards the sound in an “automatic” and “mechanical” response. He said he only remembers his girlfriend calling out his name before the shooting began again.

Salinas told the Idaho Statesman that he had been training to handle firearms following a 2021 shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall that killed two people. He said he trained at weekends in the desert outside Eden, a small town in eastern Jerome County, but had never pointed his gun at “so much as an animal” before Saturday.

He said he followed a four-step approach he had practised for years – “observe, orient, decide, act” – to confront the attacker on Saturday.

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“He did not like it when bullets started firing both ways,” he told the daily, adding that he felt “no fear” before, during or after firing.

“There’s a task that needs to be done, and we’re the ones who need to do it,” he added.

On social media, his actions have been praised, with many X users calling him a hero.

In a statement on his Facebook page late on Sunday, Salinas wrote that the past 24 hours had been “overwhelming”.

“I want to sincerely thank my family, friends, and everyone who has reached out with messages, prayers, and support. I haven’t been able to respond to everyone yet, but please know I’ve seen your messages, and they mean more to me than I can put into words,” he said.

“In the coming days, I’ll share a more complete account of what happened, to the best of my recollection, when I’m able. For now, my heart remains with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by yesterday’s tragedy,” he added.

What do we know about the suspect?

There is little information about the attacker so far.

One witness, named as Lane Koehn, said Williams was armed with an AR-style rifle.

He told NBC News on Sunday that he watched the attacker take aim at a car in front of him before moving through the drive-through towards his own car.

“I could tell he was trying to figure out where to go, and somebody in the drive-through line with a handgun was shooting at him,” Koehn said.

Koehn also described the attacker as “panicked”, and said he was aware of someone moving around “kind of erratically”.

Koehn added that it was the armed bystander who prevented the attacker from firing at more people.

“The shooter was solely focused on him, and [it] allowed us to get out … I mean, the car directly ahead of me was getting shot – it gave them time to leave,” Koehn said.