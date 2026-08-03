Indian court acquits ex-wrestling chief in sexual harassment case

Women wrestlers vow to appeal against the verdict amid controversial acquittal.

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A New Delhi court has acquitted the former chief of India’s wrestling federation in a sexual harassment and stalking case lodged by prominent female wrestlers.

The decision, announced on Monday, came ⁠⁠three years after allegations prompted months of protests demanding criminal action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The court charged Singh, the 69-year-old former politician from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in 2024. He completed his term that year and was not re-nominated, but his son ran and won the constituency.

Five women accused Singh of groping and demanding sexual favours — allegations he denied.

“I had complete faith that justice would be done … justice was done,” Singh told reporters outside the Rouse Avenue Court following Monday’s verdict. “I never considered myself a criminal at all.”

Singh’s lawyer, Rajiv Mohan, said he had been “honourably acquitted”.

The court reached its verdict after finding “inconsistencies” in witness statements and a “contradiction on major issues”, he told reporters.

Singh’s supporters set off firecrackers and showered him with flower petals while chanting slogans after the ruling.

Controversy and protests

The case triggered weeks of demonstrations in 2023 led by top female wrestlers, including world championship winner Vinesh Phogat and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who demanded Singh’s removal as the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The athletes were among hundreds at a sit-in demonstration in New Delhi in 2023 demanding action against Singh. Their calls attracted widespread public attention.

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Wrestling is hugely popular in rural northern India and images of Phogat and other athletes being detained as they tried to march to parliament during the protest went viral on social media.

In December 2023, Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia returned one ⁠⁠of India’s highest civilian awards in protest at Singh’s WFI appointment and Malik retired from the sport also in protest.

The fight continues

The female wrestlers leading the case against Singh have instructed ⁠⁠their lawyer to appeal the verdict, ⁠⁠with Phogat stating on X that the process would begin “as soon as possible”.

“We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight,” she said.