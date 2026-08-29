Norway’s new king pays tribute to his late father as the country mourns

King Haakon VIII says King Harald represented Norway with ‘pride and joy’, promises to listen to Norwegians as monarch.

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The new monarch of Norway, King Haakon VIII, has praised his late father, King Harald, for how he represented Norwegians, and promised to give everything for the country as king.

King Haakon gave his first speech as king on Saturday, which was aired live on television, a day after his father’s death.

“We are in mourning. At the same time, it brings us comfort and strength to know that so many are mourning with us,” he said, as reported by Norway’s public broadcaster NRK.

King Harald died on Friday at age 89 after 35 years as monarch. He suffered from haemolytic anaemia, which causes fatigue and shortness of breath.

“As king, my father represented Norway and the Norwegian people with pride and joy, through visits around the country, at events here at the royal palace, and while working on Norway’s behalf around the world,” Haakon said.

Tens of thousands of people gathered outside the royal palace in Oslo to pay their respects. Haakon thanked the public, saying it had been “a powerful and moving experience to see the Palace Square filled with people, flowers, messages of condolence, and candles.”

The government has declared a national mourning period, which will last until after the funeral. A date has not yet been announced, but the Church of Norway will hold memorial services across the country on Sunday. In churches and city halls around Norway, people came to write in condolence books and light candles.

In his speech, Haakon said he and his wife, Queen Mette-Marit, and his daughter, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, would be present and listening.

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“We believe in our popular government – and in democracy. We believe in a society built on law and justice – and where everyone is of equal value,” he said.

Haakon is due to take an oath to defend Norway’s constitution and laws before the legislature on Tuesday.

He becomes king in the wake of controversy surrounding his wife’s relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Haakon’s stepson, Marius Borg Hoiby, was also found guilty of rape, domestic violence other charges and sentenced to four years in prison in June.