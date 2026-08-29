Norway mourns King Harald as new era begins under Haakon VIII

Norwegians are saying goodbye to King Harald ⁠⁠at ⁠⁠the Royal Palace in Oslo where he lies in state, with many well-wishers remembering a unifying leader who was on the throne for 35 years.

A national period of mourning was declared in the Nordic kingdom following the death of Europe’s oldest monarch on Friday, aged 89. Thousands have gathered in the capital since then to pay their respects and lay flowers. He was known in Norway as a reformer and the embodiment of a tolerant and open nation who embraced inclusivity.

“He has meant a great deal and has been a unifying king,” Line Stousland, 49, told AFP news agency. “He has been a king of the people, like a grandfather to the whole nation”.

King Harald died in Oslo University Hospital where he had been since August 17. He was suffering from haemolytic anaemia, a condition caused by an abnormally rapid destruction of red blood cells that leads to fatigue and shortness of breath.

A date for the funeral has not yet been set.

Flags are flying at half-mast throughout Norway with portraits of him in gala uniform spotted everywhere, from bus stops to offices, shops and public buildings.

As Norwegians mourned, the transition to a new reign began immediately. Harald’s 53-year-old son, who will be known as King Haakon VIII, became Norway’s new ‌‌monarch the moment his father passed away. He is due to ‌‌take the oath in front of parliament on Tuesday, when he will swear to defend Norway’s constitution and laws.

Haakon takes over a monarchy hailed for its modernity and modesty, but which has been beset by a series of recent scandals. Earlier this year, two high-profile Norwegian politicians and the crown princess were linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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A police investigation was opened into former Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland on suspicion of corruption, while the princess’ 29-year-old son, Marius Borg Hoiby, the new king’s stepson, was sentenced in June to four years in prison on two counts of rape and 32 other charges, including domestic violence.

“An era has ended. A new one begins. The king is dead. Long live the king,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a speech shortly after meeting the new monarch. “We will remember King Harald for his love for his people, for his humour and warmth and for his unwavering faith in us.”