Gunfire, blasts heard in several areas of Niger capital Niamey

Shots were heard around the city’s Diori Hamani international airport and near the presidential palace.

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Sustained gunfire and explosions rang out across several areas of Niger’s capital, Niamey, early on Saturday, according to ‌two Reuters witnesses.

Shots were heard around the city’s Diori Hamani international airport and near the presidential palace, one witness said.

“There have been exchanges of heavy gunfire. The shooting is continuing around the [presidential] palace,” the second ⁠witness said.

Niger has been ruled by the military since a July 2023 coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The military government, led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, has since turned away from traditional Western allies and forged closer ties with Russia, mirroring military-led governments in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso.

Niger’s government was not immediately available for comment, Reuters news agency reported.