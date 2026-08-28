The much-criticised immigration agency has agreed a contract for 6,000 pairs of gloves that will deliver painful shocks to control resisting detainees and protesters.

Share US ICE agency to spend $16.7m on electric shock gloves on social media

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is to spend $16.7m on 6,000 pairs of electric-shock gloves.

A notice on a federal database published on Thursday showed that the much-maligned agency, which has been the face of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, has agreed a no-bid contract with Kentucky-based firm Compliant Technologies for the supply of the gloves, alongside support equipment and services, over the next six months.

ICE stated in its procurement notice that the “de-escalation devices” will be used when dealing with detainees and protesters.

Officers will deploy the equipment in “high-tension environments”, including during arrests, while transporting combative detainees, and when managing civil disturbances outside detention facilities, the agency said.

“It will be used when a subject is actively or passively resisting and an officer needs to gain control quickly to prevent injuries to both parties.”

The agency said the shocks would help officers handle aggressive inmates, prevent escape attempts, force people to expose hidden hands for handcuffing, and manage crowds.

ICE added that the gloves offer an alternative to “more severe force” such as firearms, noting they would be used under “approved policy, training, and accountability standards”.

Civil rights pushback

The agency has concluded the contract despite mounting opposition from civil rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers, who contend officers cannot be trusted to use the technology responsibly.

Advertisement

Critics note that ICE officers already face intense criticism over their use of force with little oversight or accountability while enforcing Trump’s immigration policies.

The American Civil Liberties ⁠Union said giving immigration agents “a concealed means of ⁠delivering terrible pain is a recipe for more harm to the public and less accountability”.

Fatal shootings by ICE agents of two ⁠US citizens in Minnesota earlier this year spurred protests and widespread criticism. More than 50 people have died in ICE custody nationwide since Trump took office.

The procurement notice was posted hours after a group of US senators urged the agency to scrap the purchase in a letter to its acting director.

“The blatant and tragic misuse of force in Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, Houston, Maine, and other locations around the country raises significant scepticism about the agency’s professional capability to safely deploy a new tool that could be used to harm Americans without cause,” the letter read.

The lawmakers warned the technology carries “substantial risks” during civil arrests if deployed without clear limits, proper training, and independent oversight. They called on ICE to publicly disclose how officers will be trained and how the use of the gloves will be documented and internally reviewed.

The Department of Homeland Security, ICE’s parent agency, dismissed the criticism.

“Sanctuary politicians attempting to ban our federal law enforcement from any safety equipment is despicable and a deliberate attempt to undermine and endanger our officers,” the agency said in a statement.