Kenyan police fire tear gas at Nairobi protest against import duty hike

Traders frustrated by more than $5,000 duty hike they say will hurt small businesses.

Police in Kenya have fired tear gas at small-scale traders who are protesting against a hike in import duties, as hundreds of businesses closed ⁠in central Nairobi.

The demonstrations on Friday brought parts of the capital city to a standstill, with tear gas hurled at protesters frustrated with the rising cost of living and business expenses.

Kenya’s revenue authority says the higher import duty – which took effect last week – is designed to tackle the under-declaration and undervaluation of imported goods, which it said disadvantages compliant businesses and local manufacturers.

The duty change raises the minimum customs benchmark ⁠for a consolidated 40-foot (12-metre) container to ⁠3.2 million Kenyan shillings ($24,700) from 2.5 million ($19,320) shillings.

The traders said the extra charges will drive up the cost of bringing goods into the country and hurt small businesses that rely on consolidated shipments to reduce import costs.

“We are standing for our citizenship and our right to do business and our right to build our future,” Muturi Kariuki, who joined the ⁠demonstrations, told the Reuters news agency.

Kariuki was among the traders ⁠who closed their businesses in order to protest, while others did so for safety reasons, according to traders.

Reporting for Al Jazeera from Nairobi, where traders were marching to parliament to get their message across, Malcolm Webb said the protests “come at a time where many Kenyans are frustrated with the rising cost of living, a feeling that they are being asked to give more, getting less in return”.

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“There is deep mistrust in the government and a widespread perception that corruption is worse than ever,” he said.

Kenya’s revenue authority said the 3.2 million shilling figure was a minimum reference point, ‌not a fixed value for every container. Importers whose goods exceed that value have to declare their actual ‌worth ‌and pay the applicable duties.