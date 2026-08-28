Israeli strikes kill five people, including three from one family, in Gaza

The latest round of attacks comes as Palestinians across the strip continue to face severe food insecurity.

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Israeli attacks have killed at least five Palestinians in multiple strikes across the Gaza Strip, including three members of the same family.

An Israeli drone strike targeted a group of Palestinians early on Friday morning north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing three members of the Abdeen family, medical sources told Al Jazeera reporters. Their bodies were transported to Nasser Medical Complex in the governorate.

Another Israeli attack killed a Palestinian man in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City when a drone fired a missile at a group of civilians, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency. The body of Hassan al-Deiri and a number of wounded people were taken to the city’s al-Shifa Hospital.

A third attack hit a tent of displaced people in the Mashahra area east of Gaza City, killing one person and injuring several others.

The Israeli military also launched a strike in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Friday, killing three Palestinians. It identified one of them as Qais Bitawi, who the army claimed, without evidence, to be a Hamas operative.

The Israeli military also claimed, without evidence, that it killed two Palestinian commanders – one with Hamas and one with Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) – in separate attacks on Gaza City on Thursday.

Israeli forces also carried out a wide-scale demolition operation in areas under its control southeast of Gaza City throughout Friday, according to Al Jazeera reporters in the strip.

Hunger across Gaza

The latest wave of attacks comes despite a United States-brokered “ceasefire” in place since October 2025, and as the Gaza Strip continues to face severe food insecurity.

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New data released on Thursday from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) showed that nearly half of those surveyed in Gaza, or 46 percent, reported going to bed hungry at least once in the previous 30 days.

Seven percent said they had gone to bed hungry more than 10 times during that period, while half of households reported completely running out of food at least once.

The August food security analysis also found that 21 percent of surveyed households were eating only one meal a day. About 38 percent had reduced the number of meals they ate each day, while 17 percent restricted adults’ food intake daily to prioritise children.

Three-quarters of surveyed households reported difficulties accessing markets, with cash shortages and high food prices among the main barriers.

Food access remains severely constrained amid Israeli restrictions on the entry of goods. The daily average number of trucks crossing into Gaza since last year’s ceasefire is 217, according to WFP – far below the 600 trucks per day agreed under the ceasefire agreement.