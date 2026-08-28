Cambodia’s claim of eradicating its scam compounds met with scepticism from Amnesty International and industry experts.

Share Cambodia’s claim to have ended scam compounds met with scepticism on social media

Cambodia says it no longer hosts any of the scam compounds that made the country a global hub for cybercrime, as rights groups and analysts cautioned that the claim cannot be independently verified.

According to a statement released on Friday, Senior Minister Chhay Sinarith, who heads the government’s ad hoc Commission for Combating Online Scams, told 50 foreign diplomats and international officials on Thursday that “large-scale scam activities have been brought fully under control, and there are currently no online scam compounds remaining in the country”.

Recommended Stories list of 2 items list 1 of 2 US sanctions Cambodian senator over purported scam network links

US sanctions Cambodian senator over purported scam network links list 2 of 2 Hun Manet is refining Cambodia’s authoritarian model end of list

The statement said the achievement follows “the complete eradication of large-scale online scam operations, strict legal actions against perpetrators, networks and involved officials, alongside the systematic establishment of a cybersecurity legal framework”.

However, the statement acknowledged that criminal groups have shifted to decentralised operations – hiding in guesthouses, condominiums, rental houses, vehicles and coffee shops – which authorities said they will continue to target.

The compounds, largely run by Chinese criminal syndicates, have proliferated across Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines and Myanmar-Thai border areas since the pandemic. Reuters news agency said it has not independently confirmed the eradication claim.

Amnesty International’s co-regional director, Montse Ferrer, said the rights group is “highly skeptical of suggestions the scamming compound industry has been effectively eliminated”, adding: “The true test of long-term success is not how many compounds have closed, but whether the actors responsible have been investigated, prosecuted and prevented from resuming operations.”

Advertisement

Mark Taylor, an independent anti-trafficking consultant, said: “The strong confidence placed in the [Cambodian] government’s assertion that all scamming operations in Cambodia have been eradicated is severely misplaced.

“There are credible indicators that significant scamming operations continue and that recruitment of foreign workers into Cambodia for scamming work continues.”

Chhay Sinarith, the senior minister, said law enforcement investigated 793 suspected locations and raided 624 sites between July 2025 and August 20, 2026, detaining nearly 30,000 suspects representing 39 nationalities.

Authorities rescued and deported 58,266 foreign nationals, while 3,477 suspects from 29 nationalities were arrested and jailed pending trial, he added.