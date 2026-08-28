Thirty-three people were also wounded as gunmen raided village and seasonal cattle camp in northwest of the country.

Share Armed raid on cattle camp kills at least 49 in South Sudan on social media

An armed raid on a seasonal cattle camp and village in the northwest of South Sudan has killed least 49 people, according to local officials.

The raid, which also wounded 33 people, took place early on Thursday, as gunmen attacked the Machar-Pakuek cattle camp and Mading Juer Boma in Majak Payam, Tonj North County, Warrap State, according to an official statement.

The young African nation is plagued by violent cattle raids, with herders competing for scarce grazing lands and water for their livestock.

“The attack was perpetuated by an armed cross-border, criminal network,” said Warrap spokesperson William Wol Mayom Bol.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the families that lost loved ones in the attack and appeal for restraint,” he added.

The local government condemned the attack and called on humanitarian organisations to help respond to the “humanitarian catastrophe resulting from conflict-induced displacement”.

The attack comes barely three weeks after another raid in the same area left 60 people dead and 50 wounded.

Last year, President Salva Kiir declared a six-month state of emergency across South Sudan amid a surge of violent inter-communal cattle raids.

Earlier this month, the head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Anita Kiki Gbeho, expressed concerns over the cycle of communal violence in places such as Warrap.