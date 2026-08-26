Palestine Action’s Huda Ammori says Trump’s penalties should be a ‘wake-up call’ for UK to lift ban on the group.

Share US imposes sanctions on Palestine Action and other left-wing groups on social media

The United States has imposed sanctions on the British activist group Palestine Action and the pro-Palestine international movement Masar Badil as the administration of President Donald Trump intensifies a global crackdown on critics of Israel.

The US Department of the Treasury also imposed financial penalties on Wednesday against Autistici Inventati, an Italy-based group that provides digital services to left-wing organisations, including pro-Palestine groups.

Palestine Action, which has been locked in a legal battle with the United Kingdom after the British government proscribed it as a “terrorist” group, rejected the US sanctions.

Palestine Action cofounder Huda Ammori linked the US measures to the UK designation and called on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to reverse the ban on the group imposed by his predecessor Keir Starmer.

“The fact that Trump is now taking inspiration from Britain’s repression of the movement for Palestinian freedom exposes just how dangerous this ban is and should be a wake-up call to anyone who cares about free speech and civil liberties,” Ammori told Al Jazeera in a statement.

“By banning a direct action protest group under terrorism legislation for the first time in British history, Keir Starmer’s Government has created a blueprint for authoritarian governments around the world to suppress political dissent, and to criminalise British citizens who travel or live abroad.”

The UK civil rights group Defend Our Juries echoed Ammori’s comment.

“We’ve warned since July 2025 that Keir Starmer’s unprecedented ban on Palestine Action would embolden autocrats and demagogues around the world. Today that warning has proved to be well-founded,” it said. “Whilst bowing down to the arms industry and Israel lobby, the UK government has encouraged Trump to escalate his domestic crackdown on civil liberties.”

Palestine Action says it uses direct-action tactics, including vandalism, to end what it sees as complicity in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

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While such protests could break the law, rights advocates have argued that the “terrorism” designation is disproportionate and risks chilling free speech.

The UK has arrested thousands of people for showing support for Palestine Action since the group was proscribed last year.

A British court revoked the designation in February, but the decision was overturned on appeal in June.

Palestine Action has continued to challenge the ban, taking the case to the UK Supreme Court.

The Trump administration framed Wednesday’s sanctions as part of a push against what it called “far-left terrorist groups”.

“Far-left extremists, their fronts, and their enablers should be on notice: We will bring the full weight of our economic tools to bear,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. “Political terrorism has no place in our society, and we will continue to cut the financial lifelines of these groups until they are eliminated.”

The sanctions freeze the groups’ assets in the US and make it generally illegal for American citizens to engage in financial transactions with them.

The US has been relying on sanctions to punish supporters of Palestinian rights across the world. Last year, the Trump administration imposed penalties on United Nations rapporteur Francesca Albanese.

Washington has also sanctioned International Criminal Court officials, including the tribunal’s president, Tomoko Akane.