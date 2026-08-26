At least 15 newborns killed in Pakistan hospital fire

Only one child rescued after fire breaks out in nursery at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, Geo News reports.

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A fire has broken out in the children’s ward at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in Islamabad, killing at least 15 newborns, according to local media.

Geo News, citing hospital officials, reported on Wednesday that the nursery at PIMS housed 16 newborns at the time of the incident.

Only one was rescued.

The outlet cited officials as saying the fire started after an air conditioner compressor exploded in the nursery.

The blaze has been extinguished, and firefighters are carrying out cooling operations at the site, it added.