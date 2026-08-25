Pakistan says significant progress made in talks on Iran-US war

The talks were held during a daylong diplomatic mission to Tehran by Pakistan’s army chief and interior minister.

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There has been significant progress during high-level talks in Tehran aimed at ending the US-Israel war on Iran, according to Pakistani officials.

The talks took place on Monday during a daylong diplomatic mission to Tehran by Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The Pakistani military released a statement on Tuesday, describing the trip as “part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to end the stalemate in the ongoing US-Iran conflict and explore ways for achieving enduring peace and [a] permanent end to instability in the region”.

While in Tehran, Munir held meetings with several Iranian leaders, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, the military said.

“Comprehensive discussions focused on measures to prevent further escalation, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and expedited termination of the conflict,” it added.

Following the meetings, Naqvi stated on social media platform X that both sides reviewed the steps needed to restore the “Islamabad MoU“, an interim framework aimed at ending the war that was mediated by Pakistan. He added that President Pezeshkian shared Iran’s concerns openly and that constructive talks were held on all the issues.

“Significant progress was made, and the meeting concluded on a highly positive note. We remain hopeful that this momentum will help pave the way for further progress and lasting peace in the region,” Naqvi said.

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Iranian media outlet Tasnim said Pezeshkian told Munir that the US must change its approach towards Tehran.

“The United States must correct its tone and approach in dealing with Iran instead of dictating terms and resorting to coercion,” he was quoted as saying. He warned that US “intimidation” would complicate the process of implementing the MoU, Tasnim reported.

The MoU was signed by Washington and Tehran on June 17, but it soon faltered after renewed ship seizures and strikes in the Gulf, and then expired last week.

The diplomatic push comes at a crucial time. The Trump administration recently warned of severe economic penalties for any country supporting Iran, while Tehran has threatened to shut down Gulf oil exports completely in response.