Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s family accuses gov’t of defying hospital order

Khan’s sister and personal physician describe a chaotic night in which officials gave conflicting accounts of his whereabouts.

Islamabad, Pakistan — Uzma Khanum had not seen her brother in nearly a year. When she finally did, in a borrowed office in the government-run PIMS hospital in the Pakistani capital past midnight on Friday, he stood up in shock and told the doctors around him, “This is my sister, I’m meeting her after 10 months.”

The country’s Supreme Court had on Tuesday ordered Pakistani authorities to transfer former Prime Minister Imran Khan to the privately run Shifa International Hospital by midnight on Thursday, from Adiala jail, three years after he was imprisoned on a slew of charges.

But by the time Khanum and Imran Khan’s personal physician, Faisal Sultan, described the night at a news conference on Friday afternoon, it had become, in their account, a story of confusion — marked by what they said was a “failure” by the government to follow the court’s order.

His lawyer told Al Jazeera that, under the order, Khan was to remain there under medical care until the case was next heard on September 16.

Instead, he spent a few hours at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) before being returned to his cell by 5am on Friday, without ever setting foot inside Shifa hospital.

Khan, 73, has been jailed since August 2023 over a series of convictions his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) calls politically driven. All but one have since been suspended or overturned on appeal.

Concerns over his right-eye condition, which has required months of specialist treatment, have driven the PTI’s campaign for his release and were central to the medical board report that led the court to order his transfer.

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A night of confusion

A journalist who spent the night outside Shifa’s gates, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Al Jazeera the scene appeared designed to convince reporters that Khan would arrive there.

At the first checkpoint on the approach road, only visitors with a hospital card for a patient already inside were being waved through. “You’re a journalist, try the other side,” an officer told him. “We’re not letting anyone through here.”

By the journalist’s estimate, some 400 to 500 supporters of Khan had gathered by nightfall, some having travelled from distant towns in Punjab with their families, convinced the former PM would arrive that night.

At one point, a car pulled up and scattered flower petals on an empty road before driving off.

Barricades went up alongside the hospital. Senior police officers drove past repeatedly with sirens on, while armoured vehicles arrived in what the journalist called a build-up “designed to convince the media that this was, without question, the location”.

For hours, the police inspector-general’s spokesperson gave nothing away. “We can’t confirm that for you,” he told the journalist repeatedly when asked about when Khan would be brought to the hospital. “We’re still waiting for the official word.”

No one asked the journalist to leave, despite a near five-hour wait outside the gate.

The explanation, the journalist said, became clearer later: officials appeared to have calculated that moving the crowd on would only send it looking for Khan elsewhere.

Then, quietly, an official told the journalist, “This isn’t the place, go to PIMS.”

“In hindsight,” the journalist told Al Jazeera, “it is clear we were played.”

Sultan, Khan’s personal physician, gave a similar account at Friday’s media conference.

He said he was driven to Shifa at about 12:30am from Adiala jail and waited for close to three hours, without a phone, while officials repeatedly assured him Khan was “arriving shortly”.

At about 4:30am, he was told Khan was “not going to make it here” and sent back to Adiala. He never saw his patient that night.

Khanum, by contrast, was taken to PIMS, where she said the examination fell well short of what the court had ordered.

There were no blood tests, she said, and doctors treating her brother did not know which eye drops he had been prescribed and had to search his file. Throughout, she said, officials kept assuring her they were still going to Shifa.

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Khan himself, she said, repeated the same complaint through the night — that he had been held in isolation for 10 months without reading material or television, and that his blood pressure readings, which he insisted were not naturally high, had been dismissed by jail doctors for months before anyone acted.

“This is what they did to Morsi,” she quoted him as saying, in a reference to Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s former president, who died after collapsing in a Cairo court following years in detention.

Government’s defence and PTI’s reaction

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Khan had been examined by “a team of qualified doctors, including an ophthalmologist, a cardiologist and a physician,” who declared him “medically fit”, with Khanum present throughout.

He said the switch to PIMS was made because of “the security situation created by PTI workers” on the roads to and around Shifa.

PTI disputed that account in a statement issued by its central media department on Friday, saying it had instructed workers the previous day to stay away from Shifa and noting there were no independent reports of any security disturbance near the hospital that night.

Neither Tarar nor the interior ministry has directly addressed why Sultan, whom the court’s order specifically named as entitled to be present, was kept from the examination.

PTI reacted with fury. Zulfikar Bukhari, a senior PTI leader and a close aide to Khan, said the party would challenge how the government had acted.

“This is a complete violation of the Supreme Court’s orders,” he told Al Jazeera. “There was no thorough check-up. What happened to the medical board? It’s a total sham.”

Faisal Fareed, a lawyer who has previously represented Khan, quoting the order’s requirement that the government act “in letter and spirit”, called the switch to PIMS “an absolute violation” and said Khan’s 10 months in isolation amounted to treatment of a political opponent unseen “perhaps not since the era of British colonial rule.”

PTI’s information secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, said the party was preparing to go to the Supreme Court, accusing the government of contempt of court.

“We are filing a contempt petition,” he said, adding that the matter would also be raised in the Punjab state and national assemblies. Adiala prison is in Rawalpindi, which falls in Punjab province.

The party’s statement went further, alleging that sending his physician Sultan to Shifa was itself a deliberate decoy to create the appearance of compliance while Khan was taken to PIMS in a separate convoy.

“Declaring the PTI founder medically fit after a few hours of what appears to have been a merely symbolic exercise and then shifting him back to Adiala jail before dawn raises serious questions,” the party statement read.

PTI’s shifting message

The night’s events landed amid an already tense week for the PTI party’s messaging.

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Senior PTI leader Bukhari on Wednesday had told the Reuters news agency that Khan would not confront army chief Asim Munir if freed. But he drew a sharp rebuttal from another senior PTI figure, who said any talk of accommodation with the military was “his [Bukhari’s] personal opinion” and that “the party does not endorse it”.

The leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, pointed to a message Khan had sent from jail declaring that PTI “will not indulge with the establishment” — a euphemism for the Pakistani military — and said only Khan himself could authorise a change in that position.

The case returns to court on September 16, though PTI’s lawyers say they intend to raise Friday’s events well before then.