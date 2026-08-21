Charter plane crash near Alaskan military site kills 8

Rescuers who landed near the crash site ‘confirmed there were no survivors’.

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Eight people have been killed as a charter plane crashed at a remote radar site in western Alaska, according to the United States military.

The civilian-contracted Cessna 441, operated by Anchorage-based air charter company Security Aviation, crashed west of Cape Newenham LRRS Airport on Thursday at about 20:15 GMT, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said.

Rescuers who landed near the crash site “confirmed there were no survivors”, according to a statement by the Alaskan Command.

It did not say what those on board were doing at the radar site, which tracks aircraft operating in Alaskan airspace.

A spokesperson said Alaskan Command was investigating the crash and would name the dead after their families had been informed.

“This is a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve,” Alaskan Command chief Robert Davis said.

“These individuals were dedicated professionals carrying out a vital mission in a demanding environment,” he added.

Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region chief, said earlier on Thursday evening that two pilots and six passengers were on board.