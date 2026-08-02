A quiet day in Harare after Zimbabwe’s shutdown call

A heavy security presence and cautious businesses reflect tensions over constitutional changes.

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Harare, Zimbabwe – Harare’s streets have been quieter than usual as residents wait to see whether a call for a nationwide shutdown against constitutional changes would lead to protests.

The first thing that stood out was the traffic.

Cars on the roads leading into the city centre on Friday were fewer than usual. The morning rush hour that normally fills the capital’s streets was missing, and the journey into Harare’s central business district was quicker than expected.

For a normal working day in Zimbabwe, the difference was noticeable.

Police were deployed across Harare as opposition groups and civil society activists called for a nationwide shutdown over constitutional changes. Critics said the amendments could extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s time in office until 2030.

Across the city, the security presence was difficult to miss.

Police blocked access to a popular park where people often gather, making it clear that no one would be allowed inside. Nearby, water cannon trucks were parked in an open space that has been used for previous demonstrations.

An uneasy morning

By about 8:30am (06:30 GMT), parts of Harare’s central business district were slowly coming to life.

In areas where taxis operate and small businesses line the streets, some shops had opened while others remained closed.

The heavy police presence showed that authorities were prepared for possible demonstrations, which police have banned.

In Zimbabwe, public gatherings require police approval, and opposition groups have repeatedly criticised restrictions on protests.

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As the day continued, Harare remained calm.

The dispute behind the shutdown

The shutdown call followed constitutional amendments approved by Zimbabwe’s Parliament and signed into law in July.

The changes move the next presidential election from 2028 to 2030 and extend presidential and parliamentary terms from five years to seven.

They also change how future presidents are chosen, replacing a direct presidential election by voters with a system in which the president would be elected by parliament.

Mnangagwa came to power in 2017 after longtime leader Robert Mugabe was removed from office.

He won elections in 2018 and 2023 and was previously expected to leave office at the end of his second term in 2028.

The amendments have drawn criticism from opposition groups and civil society organisations that argue they could allow Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028.

The government has defended the changes, saying they are aimed at reducing political tensions and creating greater stability.

A fight over the liberation legacy

For Godfrey Gurira, who fought in Zimbabwe’s liberation war, the constitutional changes represent a betrayal of the ideals he fought for.

“When we went to war, we were fighting for the people,” he told Al Jazeera.

“We were fighting for one man, one vote. That’s what we want to see happening. We were not fighting for a dynasty or anything along those lines.”

The ruling ZANU-PF party has governed Zimbabwe since independence in 1980. The party has rejected accusations that the amendments are designed to extend Mnangagwa’s time in office.

The government’s defence

Farai Marapira, the ZANU-PF’s information and publicity director, told Al Jazeera that the constitutional changes were intended to address political tensions linked to Zimbabwe’s electoral cycle.

“We have noted that there is a sequence which follows a five-year electoral cycle,” he said.

“Within the first two years, there is contestation of the previous election. In the third year, there is mobilisation for the next election.”

Marapira said the changes would reduce periods of heightened political tension before elections.

Opposition groups disagreed, saying the amendments weaken democratic accountability.

A quiet day, but the dispute continues

The shutdown call did not lead to widespread disruptions in Harare.

As the day continued, the city gradually returned to its normal rhythm.

More shops opened. Taxis returned to the streets. Traffic increased.

But the constitutional amendments that triggered the shutdown call remain contentious.

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Opposition groups and activists are challenging the changes in the Constitutional Court while the government continues to defend them.

By the afternoon, Harare had largely returned to its normal weekday routine. But the dispute that brought police onto the streets and prompted the shutdown call is not over.