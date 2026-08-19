Trump announces ‘most crushing economic operation ever’ against Iran

US president also says any country that trades with Iran will ‘face tremendous economic consequences’.

United States President Donald Trump has announced the “most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country” on Iran, as talks to end the more than five-month conflict between the two nations remain deadlocked.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said Iran has “failed to take” the opportunity to make a deal, and will be finished with “economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale”.

He also announced sanctions on any country that does business with Iran.

“ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences. Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies — It all needs to stop NOW. You know who you are. This will be an ECONOMIC D-DAY, and we need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat,” he wrote.

He claimed that Iran was “on the ropes” and that his “historic measures” would “cripple” the country.

More soon…