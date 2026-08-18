Vessel hit by ‘unknown projectile’ in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO says

British maritime agency says the incident caused one casualty and damaged the vessel’s engine room.

A vessel has been struck by an “unknown projectile” while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, causing damage to the engine room and resulting in a crew casualty, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The vessel’s company security officer reported the strike to UKMTO early on Tuesday, saying the Omani coastguard was assisting the remaining crew.

The British maritime agency said no environmental impact has been reported so far, and authorities are now investigating the incident, including who or what was responsible.

UKMTO advised vessels transiting the strait to exercise caution and to report any suspicious activity.

The incident comes as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted, with daily vessel crossings in the single digits, down from more than 130 a day before the United States and Israel launched the war on Iran — and as tensions over control of the waterway remain high.

Iran effectively blocked the strait after the war began on February 28, frequently attacking commercial ships, and says it wants to charge users for passage.

A memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran aimed at easing hostilities and unblocking the waterway expired on Monday, while Iran and Oman continue separate talks on future navigation arrangements through the strait.