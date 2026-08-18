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Vessel hit by ‘unknown projectile’ in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO says

British maritime agency says the incident caused one casualty and damaged the vessel’s engine room.

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BANDAR ABBAS, IRAN - AUGUST 10: Ships are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz on August 10, 2026 off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran. In a recent statement, Iran's Supreme National Security Council said the vital waterway would not reopen until the United States corrects its behavior, demanding that the U.S. end its war on Iran and compensate the country for war damage, among other conditions. Iran has largely halted vessel traffic through the strait with the threat of strikes; meanwhile, the U.S. has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. (Photo by Ali Saeedi/Getty Images)
Ships anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, August 10, 2026 [Ali Saeedi/Getty Images]
By Al Jazeera Staff and Reuters
Published On 18 Aug 2026

A vessel has been struck by an “unknown projectile” while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, causing damage to the engine room and resulting in a crew casualty, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The vessel’s company security officer reported the strike to UKMTO early on Tuesday, saying the Omani coastguard was assisting the remaining crew.

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The British maritime agency said no environmental impact has been reported so far, and authorities are now investigating the incident, including who or what was responsible.

UKMTO advised vessels transiting the strait to exercise caution and to report any suspicious activity.

The incident comes as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted, with daily vessel crossings in the single digits, down from more than 130 a day before the United States and Israel launched the war on Iran — and as tensions over control of the waterway remain high.

Iran effectively blocked the strait after the war began on February 28, frequently attacking commercial ships, and says it wants to charge users for passage.

A memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran aimed at easing hostilities and unblocking the waterway expired on Monday, while Iran and Oman continue separate talks on future navigation arrangements through the strait.

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