Israeli strike reported to kill at least six in Gaza City

The strike comes as efforts to push an agreement aimed at ending hostilities remain stalled.

An Israeli strike has killed at least six people in Gaza City as an agreement aimed at ending hostilities remains stalled.

Officials at al-Shifa Hospital said they had received several bodies following the attack on Tuesday. Fourteen others were injured when the strike hit a crowded cafe in the city’s port, which has been turned into a displacement camp, according to Palestinian reports.

The attack comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to reject the United States-backed plan to end the hostilities in the enclave.

Facing down his key ally, Netanyahu continues to insist that the Israeli military will not withdraw from Gaza unless Hamas agrees to disarm first.

The Palestinian group insists that it will only give up its weapons once Israel withdraws its soldiers. The Israeli military currently occupies about 60 percent of the enclave.

The Israeli army said it was targeting a gathering of several Hamas commanders who were planning attacks, but has not provided any evidence.

Hamas issued a statement following Tuesday’s attack, denouncing it as a “blatant disregard for all calls for a ceasefire issued by mediators and guarantor states”.

Footage shared on social media shows several Palestinians lying on blood-stained ground, as witnesses hurry the injured to ambulances waiting nearby.

Reporting from Gaza City, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud said the attack took place as many people in the seaport came out of their tents to escape the extreme heat.

“These attacks happen in an unpredictable way. You could be walking in the street; you could be sitting in a cafe when such attacks happen because there are no prior warnings,” he reported.

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The strike came a day after President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and envoy Jared Kushner concluded an unsuccessful visit to the region aimed at advancing Washington’s 15-point peace plan. Both Hamas and Netanyahu refused to budge on their demands following meetings with the envoy.

Netanyahu is seeking another term as prime minister in upcoming elections, which are due to be held in October. It is widely expected that he will continue to refuse Trump’s peace plan until at least after the vote to avoid harming his electoral prospects, as his ruling coalition continues to trail in opinion polls.