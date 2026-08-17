News|Donald Trump

Trump loses second Supreme Court bid over E Jean Carroll sex abuse case

The Supreme Court denied Trump’s latest request to challenge the $5m sexual abuse and defamation verdict.

Save

(FILES) This combination of pictures created on September 08, 2025 shows, L/R, E. Jean Carroll departing Manhattan federal appeals court following arguments in a judgement appeal brought by former US President Donald Trump, in New York City, September 6, 2024 and US President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 7, 2025. The US Supreme Court on August 17, 2026, rejected for a second time President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn a jury judgment that he sexually assaulted and defamed writer E Jean Carroll. The Supreme Court did not give any reason for its decision not to hear the president's challenge. The court in late June also refused to hear Trump's appeal against the original May 2023 verdict. Carroll, 82, a former journalist and columnist, accused Trump of assaulting her in a dressing room of a New York department store in 1996. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz and Mandel NGAN / AFP)
The US Supreme Court has rejected for a second time President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn a jury judgement that he sexually assaulted and defamed writer E Jean Carroll [Leonardo Munoz and Mandel NGAN/AFP]
By Catherine Nouhan and Reuters
Published On 17 Aug 2026

The United States Supreme Court has denied, for the second time, US President Donald Trump’s appeal of a 2023 civil suit stemming from allegations that he sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll in 1996.

The court’s August order list, released on Monday, rejected Trump’s request to reconsider its previous decision in June that denied his appeal of the 2023 verdict, which found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming the former magazine columnist.

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

“We are pleased that the United States Supreme Court has declined again to hear this case,” Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a statement. “As a result, the jury’s unanimous verdict that Donald Trump sexually assaulted and then defamed E Jean Carroll is now final and cannot be challenged in any court.”

The court’s order came with no explanation, which is typical when the justices deny requests for rehearing during a recess. The order denied 33 requests in total.

After the Supreme Court declined to hear Trump’s appeal in June, Carroll collected the $5m judgement plus interest. The damages payout was ultimately about $5.8m.

Carroll has won two separate defamation suits against Trump.

Trump has been engaged in litigation with Carroll, a former advice columnist for Elle magazine, since 2019, when she published an excerpt from her memoir alleging that Trump had raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan in 1996.

Trump denied her rape claim, calling her a “nut job” and saying she was “not my type”. A jury awarded Carroll $83.3m for that lawsuit in 2024. Trump is also appealing that judgement to the Supreme Court, arguing that presidential immunity protects statements he made while president.

Advertisement

The ⁠case that led to the $5m verdict concerned Trump’s statements in 2022, when he called Carroll’s claim a “hoax” and a “con job” in a post on social media.

Advertisement