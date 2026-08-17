Kushner to meet Netanyahu to push Trump Gaza plan

The talks come one day after US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law held a rare meeting with Hamas leaders in Egypt.

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to push a 15-point Gaza plan Israel has rejected.

The meeting on Monday comes a day after Kushner’s visit to El-Alamein, Egypt, to convene with Qatari, Turkish and Egyptian mediators. He was accompanied by Board of Peace Director-General Nickolay Mladenov and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Kushner also held a rare meeting with members of the Hamas group’s political leadership, “with the objective of translating the roadmap’s obligations into concrete, verifiable steps”, an official familiar with the matter told Al Jazeera.

In late July, Trump said an agreement had been reached for the disarmament of Hamas. The deal was credited to the US-led Board of Peace, inaugurated in February 2026 and including roughly 40 countries – including Israel and several Arab states, though no Palestinian representatives – with Trump installed as its chair for life.

Netanyahu, who is seeking re-election in October, has publicly rejected the plan, objecting to a provision under which Hamas would gradually disarm and hand over governance of the strip to an international force in exchange for Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza.

Hamas has said it accepted the plan but that implementing it would depend on Israel first meeting its own commitments, including withdrawing its forces and halting attacks.

Last week, Board of Peace officials confirmed that Kushner would lead a delegation to break the diplomatic deadlock, visiting Egypt and Israel.

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The Board of Peace was set up under a broader Gaza “ceasefire” reached between Israel and Hamas in late 2025. At least 1,260 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israel since the ceasefire took effect.