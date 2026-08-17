Iraqi Kurdish PM Barzani’s office targeted in drone attack
Explosive drones target Iraqi Kurdish PM’s office and security chief’s residence; no casualties reported.
The office of the prime minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has been targeted in a drone attack, the region’s security agency said, adding that there were no reports of casualties.
The statement said the home of the head of the semi-autonomous Iraqi region’s security and intelligence agency had also been targeted by drones early on Monday.
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The attacks were launched from Iranian territory, the agency said, without clarifying whether the drones hit their targets.
“Two Hadid-110 drones targeted the private office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government and the residence of the Security Directorate”, the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Service said in a statement cited by Iraq’s state news agency.
The statement confirmed that no casualties were reported.
In a post on X, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the attack as “illegitimate and unacceptable”.
“This is a dangerous step and a direct threat to the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region,” he said.
Iran and Iran-aligned armed groups have repeatedly accused Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region of harbouring Iranian Kurdish opposition groups that Tehran regards as a security threat.
Iraqi Kurdish authorities deny allowing their territory to be used to threaten neighbouring countries.