US admiral praises USS Lincoln crew amid reported mental health concerns

US Admiral Brad Cooper has visited the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier after reports of mental health and supply issues and described the crew as “awe-inspiring”.

“Of the US Navy’s 11 active aircraft carriers, the Lincoln currently has among the lowest number of cases related to mental health,” the commander of US Central Command said in a statement shared on X.

“This doesn’t mean that all is perfect…service at sea for long periods isn’t for everyone. It is uniquely challenging and tough, and every single one of us, including me, reacts to stressors in different ways,” he added.

Cooper’s visit comes amid reports that the crew were suffering from the unusually long time spent at sea without a port call – more than 250 days. The ship is an integral part of the US war on Iran and lawmakers in Congress have raised concerns about the mental and physical health of the 5,000-strong crew, several of whom have reportedly attempted to jump overboard.

The US is redeploying another carrier, the USS George Washington, from near Japan, to replace the USS Lincoln. Asked by a reporter on Friday if the USS Lincoln had been deployed for too long, President Donald Trump responded: “No, not nearly long enough”.