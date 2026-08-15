Ukraine hits Russian Starlink-style network, Moscow tracks arms package

Ukraine has carried out a series of long-range strikes in Russia, hitting a military airfield and a rocket centre that supports the Russian Starlink-style satellite internet network.

Meanwhile, Moscow is demanding answers from Washington and Ankara about a potential plan to send to Kyiv a “substantial arsenal” of U.S. weapons and ammunition held by Turkiye.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Ukraine’s armed forces used domestically produced Flamingo cruise missiles to strike the Progress Centre rocket facility for Russia’s space agency Roscosmos.

Zelenskyy said it plays a key role in Russia’s war machine by producing rocket technology and electronics. The base is around 900km (560 miles) from the Ukrainian border, demonstrating Kyiv’s long-range strike capabilities as Zelenskyy seeks to bring the war closer to home for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine’s forces also successfully targeted Savasleyka air base, about 700km (430 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

“Our plan of long-range sanctions against Russia for this war is being implemented, and it is important that Russia’s war potential be reduced. Peace is needed, and this must be evident in Russia – through concrete damage to specific facilities,” Zelenskyy said.

Ivan Noskov, the mayor of Samara in Russia, said that air defences had repelled what he described as a “massive” attack by Ukraine. Some of the region’s industrial sites had been damaged, he confirmed.

In the Moscow region, a Ukrainian drone struck a house in the town of Shatura, injuring two people, including a nine-year-old child. Governor Andrey Vorobyov said the child’s condition had stabilised.

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Russia also carried out attacks on Ukraine on Saturday, striking an apartment block in the southeastern town of Marhanets. A three-month-old baby was killed in the attack, local officials said.

‘Substantial Arsenal’ headed for Kyiv?

Moscow announced on Saturday that it is seeking answers from the US and Turkiye about a potential arms package for Kyiv.

The Russian Foreign Ministry wants to clarify reports of the potential weapons transfer, reportedly from Turkiye. It is said to include a “substantial arsenal” of US weapons and ammunition.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that if a transfer goes ahead, it will cause “serious harm” to Russia’s relations with both countries.