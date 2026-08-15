Tropical Storm Lala expected to strengthen as it nears Hawaii

Authorities warn residents to take precautions as storm expected to bring rains, strong winds to the island chain.

The Big Island of Hawaii is facing a deluge of heavy rain as Tropical Storm Lala approaches with hurricane-force winds.

The storm began to whip the largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago on Saturday, with forecasts indicating it could intensify into a hurricane as it nears land.

Authorities in the United States have warned that the storm could prompt flooding and other hazardous conditions, and they urged residents to exercise caution.

“Tropical Storm Lala is approaching Hawaii and is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before nearing Hawaii Island on Saturday,” Governor Josh Green said in a video message posted on Friday. “Damaging winds, heavy rain, flash flooding and dangerous surf are possible across the state through the weekend.”

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the Big Island, which has not suffered a direct hurricane landfall in 155 years.

“Damaging hurricane-force winds are expected on the Big Island of Hawaii later today,” the US National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory at 15:00 GMT. “Tropical storm-force winds are already beginning.”

The centre has predicted 20.3 to 30.5 centimetres (8 to 12 inches) of rainfall across Maui and the lower elevations of the Big Island.

The rest of the island chain is bracing for 10.2 to 15.2 centimetres (4 to 6 inches) of precipitation.

Higher elevations on the Big Island could see as much as 63.5 centimetres (25 inches). Such heavy rainfall could trigger mudslides, as well as downed power lines, toppled trees and other hazards.

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Ahead of the storm’s landfall, officials encouraged residents to take shelter and not venture out into the elements.

“I am asking everyone to finish your preparations today,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said on Friday. “Don’t wait for the weather to deteriorate.”

The last major hurricane to hit Hawaii was in 1992, when Hurricane Iniki struck the island of Kauai, causing six deaths and billions of dollars worth of damage.

Hurricanes in the Pacific Ocean are not uncommon, but landfall in Hawaii is relatively rare, given the relatively small size of the islands and climate patterns in the surrounding ocean.

Saturday’s storm comes as scientists expect a powerful El Nino to bring extreme weather across the western US in the coming months.

El Nino, a global climate phenomenon, is caused when surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean become warmer than usual, creating conditions for more extreme storms.