Why Osun’s election matters for Nigeria’s 2027 vote

The result could offer an early signal of shifting alliances and voter sentiment before the presidential race.

Osogbo, Nigeria – On Saturday, voters in southwestern Nigeria’s Osun State will choose their next governor. On paper, it is a contest over who will run a state of about 4.7 million people. But for Nigeria’s political class, it carries a broader question: What could the result reveal about the alliances, voter loyalties and political machinery that could shape the 2027 presidential election?

Osun is holding an off-cycle election, meaning its governor is elected separately from the presidential and National Assembly. With the next general election due in 2027, Osun is one of the last major electoral tests before the national vote.

The result will not predict who wins the presidency, but it could offer an early indication of whether President Bola Tinubu’s political influence in the southwest still translates into votes.

Several parties are contesting the election, but the race is largely centred on three candidates: incumbent Ademola Adeleke, who won the governorship on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in 2022 and is now seeking re-election on the Accord Party platform; Bola Oyebamiji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); and Najeem Folasayo Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Why Osun matters to Tinubu

Tinubu’s political career was built in neighbouring Lagos, but his family roots are in Osun. His cousin Adegboyega Oyetola governed the state from 2018 to 2022 before losing to Adeleke.

A victory by Tinubu’s APC would, therefore, be more than a routine change of governor. It would allow the party to reclaim a state it lost in 2022 and reinforce its position in a region central to the president’s political power.

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The APC has also expanded its reach across Nigeria through a series of political defections with governors and senior politicians moving towards the ruling party.

Osun offers a different test, in which the APC has to win votes rather than simply gain politicians. A clear victory would strengthen the argument that the southwest remains a reliable base for Tinubu before 2027.

While a defeat would not mean that Tinubu has lost the southwest, it would challenge the assumption that political defections and elite alliances automatically translate into electoral support.

More than a referendum on Tinubu

For many Osun voters, the election is not primarily about Tinubu’s political future.

Governor elections often turn on local issues, such as roads, public services, jobs, agriculture, infrastructure and the performance of the state government.

As Adeleke seeks to defend his record, Oyebamiji is promising change while Salaam is presenting the ADC as an alternative.

That local context matters. A voter deciding whether the state government has delivered may have little interest in the calculations being made in Abuja about 2027. But national politicians will read the result differently.

Can politicians take their voters with them?

One of the most revealing questions is whether political influence follows politicians when they change parties.

Nigeria’s party system is highly fluid with personalities, patronage networks and local political structures often proving more important than ideology. As the PDP has struggled with internal divisions, politicians have moved to other platforms while the APC has continued to attract defectors.

The Osun election may offer a useful test of whether those politicians can bring their voters with them.

Prince Damola A Seriki, a London School of Economics alumnus and a barrister and solicitor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, told Al Jazeera that this could be more significant than the governorship itself.

“The Osun governorship is unlikely, by itself, to determine the outcome of the 2027 presidential election,” Seriki said. “Its greater significance may be in what the result reveals about the strength of the political structures behind the state’s National Assembly seats.”

“The key question, to my mind, is whether lawmakers who have switched political platforms can retain their seats without the governor’s political machinery behind them,” he said.

The composition of the National Assembly matters because it shapes how easily a president can pass budgets and legislation.

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If politicians who defect retain their seats, it would suggest that political structures can travel with them. If they lose, it could show that voters are less loyal to politicians than the defections suggest.

That question also matters for the ADC. The party is seeking to turn growing opposition realignment into an electoral force, making Salaam’s performance a test of whether political momentum can be converted into votes at the state level.

A test in the southwest

The result could also affect calculations about Tinubu’s position beyond his traditional base.

Nigeria’s presidential elections are strongly shaped by regional alliances. Tinubu has already faced friction in parts of the north, including the departure from the APC of former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, once an important northern ally.

“If the southwest, Tinubu’s most dependable region, delivers a mixed or losing result in Osun, his campaign strategists have less room to compensate for northern defections,” a political analyst from Osun State told Al Jazeera, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of tensions surrounding the election.

“If the southwest holds firm, it buys him space to manage the north’s problems without panicking,” the analyst said.

That does not mean Osun will determine Tinubu’s prospects in 2027. The significance of the result lies in how politicians interpret it as a signal of where the president remains strong and where his coalition may be vulnerable.

The limits of the signal

An APC victory would give the ruling party a powerful momentum narrative. An opposition victory would allow its rivals to argue that Tinubu can be challenged even in the southwest.

But neither outcome should be treated as a national referendum.

Ikemesit Effiong, managing partner at the Lagos-based political risk firm SBM Intelligence, told Al Jazeera that Osun is significant because it is the final major off-cycle governor election before the 2027 general election.

“Osun is useful as an indicator of the direction of travel, but it will not be a verdict on 2027,” Effiong said.

“As the last major off-cycle poll before 2027, it offers a critical test of INEC’s [Independent National Electoral Commission’s] preparedness, a litmus test for the ruling APC’s momentum and a gauge of voter sentiment in the strategic southwest.”

But Effiong cautioned against treating the result as a straightforward measure of national sentiment.

“Context is everything. Governorship elections often turn on local issues, including candidate appeal and state governance, rather than the national economic and security crises that will define 2027.”