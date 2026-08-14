Saudi Arabia announces start of Red Sea defence alliance: Will it work?

Saudi Arabia and 13 other countries have confirmed the creation of a maritime military coalition to safeguard freedom of navigation through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with more nations expected to join.

Bahrain, Bangladesh, the Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkiye and Yemen are the first to sign up.

How significant is this alliance to the region?

Here’s what we know:

What has Saudi Arabia announced?

On Thursday, the Saudi Ministry of Defence announced that 15 countries have signed a declaration, 13 of which have fully joined the coalition so far.

On July 30, the ministry had announced the creation of the Multinational Maritime Defense Alliance as a framework to strengthen collective maritime defence cooperation.

The ministry described the coalition as “an open international coalition that welcomes the accession of all countries that align with its goals and principles”, adding that it continues to receive new membership applications.

On August 13, it posted on X: “The number of countries that signed the joint statement reached 15 countries, while 13 countries completed their national procedures, signed the coalition charter, and officially announced their accession.”

The statement came after the third meeting of the alliance, which was held on August 13 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“This represents the actual launch of the coalition towards the stage of institutional and operational activation, while the rest of the countries continue to complete the necessary national procedures to join the coalition,” the Saudi Defence Ministry added.

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Details of how the alliance would work are still being formulated, but, according to the ministry, member states will exchange information and intelligence, develop operational planning, and conduct joint naval exercises and drills, in addition to building military capabilities and carrying out joint naval operations.

The ministry earlier announced that Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Salem Al-Shehri has been appointed as the commander of the coalition. He will oversee joint naval defence, coordinate with member states and other maritime coalitions, and carry out missions under the coalition’s charter.

How significant is this coalition?

The announcement of the coalition comes as the United States-Israel war on Iran continues to upend the energy and civil infrastructure of the Gulf region.

It also comes as the war increases its focus on the Strait of Hormuz. The virtual closure of the route, which formerly carried about 20 percent of global oil and natural gas exports, is weighing heavily on the global economy.

In a recent escalation, Saudi-flagged ships in the Bab al-Mandeb-Red Sea-Gulf of Aden route have come under repeated attack from Iran-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen.

Ahmed Nagi, International Crisis Group’s senior analyst for Yemen, told Al Jazeera that the new maritime alliance could be significant, but its importance will depend on how effective it is in practice.

“We have seen several maritime security initiatives before, including those established during the piracy crisis in the Gulf of Aden. While some of these initiatives had political significance, many struggled to translate their objectives into tangible results on the ground,” he said.

“The same applies to this alliance. It could become important if it is able to turn agreements and political commitments into concrete action that addresses the threats to maritime security and freedom of navigation,” he added.

What does this alliance aim to achieve?

Nagi, however, highlighted that the alliance is an attempt from Saudi Arabia not only to deter the Houthis but also to frame the Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea as a global issue, rather than just a Saudi one.

The Iran-backed Houthis took control of Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 2014. Since then, they have been fighting the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government located in the port city of Aden.

These tensions have only worsened since the US-Israel war on Iran began with strikes on Tehran on February 28, with the Tehran-backed Houthis launching strikes against Saudi-flagged vessels and oil facilities in the Red Sea.

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The escalating conflict has led to fears that the Houthis could fully block Bab al-Mandeb, a vital waterway which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and is a major supply route.

“From Riyadh’s perspective, the response to these attacks should not fall on Saudi Arabia alone. Instead, there should be a broader international effort to deal with the Houthis and the disruption they are causing in the Red Sea,” Nagi said.

He noted that so far, the alliance is “a largely defensive alliance”.

“There has been no indication that it is intended to launch offensive operations against the Houthis. But that does not mean the Saudis will remain silent if the attacks continue,” he said.

“At some point, Riyadh may decide that it needs to respond more directly,” he noted, explaining that if that happens, the alliance could provide a framework for Saudi Arabia to act with broader international backing.

“Ultimately, the goal is to raise the cost of Houthi attacks and create a stronger deterrent,” he added.

“The message Saudi Arabia is trying to send is that these attacks are not just targeting Saudi interests. They affect international shipping and global trade, so they should be seen as a concern for the wider international community as well.”