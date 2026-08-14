Lebanon’s PM urges timetable for Israeli withdrawal as Hezbollah slams deal

Hezbollah criticises Beirut’s approach, accusing officials of exposing the Lebanese army to risks and Israeli pressure.

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Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is pushing for a clear timetable for Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory, as Hezbollah’s leader accuses Lebanon’s government of exposing the country’s own army to disgrace by pursuing the deal at all.

According to a statement released by the prime minister’s office on Friday, Salam met United States ambassador to Beirut Michel Issa and General Joseph Clearfield, who heads the US military coordination group for Lebanon, to discuss the military track of the negotiation framework with Israel, along with the latest developments in southern Lebanon.

“Salam stressed the need for Israel to stop destruction operations, expand the scope of pilot areas, and set a clear timetable for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory,” the statement said.

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met the same US officials separately.

“Israel has not stopped its violations and attacks on Lebanon,” he said, citing continued village demolitions, bulldozed farmland, forest fires and damage to heritage sites.

“The key to stability remains forcing Israel to stop its war and withdraw to the international border.”

Issa called the talks “positive” and said negotiations would continue, without giving a date for the next round.

‘Ongoing humiliation’

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem hit back on Beirut’s remarks, accusing Lebanese officials of putting the army under “undue pressure” by implementing a non-functional agreement.

“How can you accept this ongoing humiliation of the Lebanese army, exposing it to bombardment and Israeli pressures, instead of acting as its protectors?” Qassem said on Friday.

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He accused Israel of trying to bind Lebanon to an oversight body controlling the army’s deployment and internal operations.

Qassem pointed out that Israel has kept striking homes and demolishing tunnels inside Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, the first designated pilot zone, despite the Lebanese army’s presence there.

He challenged officials to “name a single achievement from the seven rounds of negotiations”.

US Ambassador Issa, meanwhile, told reporters Israeli attacks would stop only once Hezbollah disarms.

“If they give up their weapons, everything will stop,” he said.

The June trilateral framework, to which the US is also a party, involves the disarmament of Hezbollah and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon’s south, where it has occupied several areas. The gap between the two sides remains wide.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday that Israel will not withdraw until Hezbollah is disarmed, as Israeli forces currently occupy multiple towns inside the Lebanese border.

The Israeli military has continued to occupy Lebanon’s southern area, demolishing homes and displacing residents across the territory.

The next round of talks is expected to resume in early September.

Lebanese authorities say Israel’s attacks since March 2 have killed 4,335 people, wounded 12,277 and displaced more than a million.