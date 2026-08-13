Pro-Palestine football fans lament West Ham for signing Manor Solomon

The 27-year-old Israeli player has used his platform to defend Israel amid the genocide in Gaza.

For West Ham United, there is an obvious argument for signing 27-year-old Manor Solomon: his footballing talent, which has been evident throughout his career.

He won two Ukrainian league titles with Shakhtar Donetsk and scored against Real Madrid in the Champions League, before later scoring in four consecutive Premier League games for Fulham. Most relevant to West Ham, however, was his Championship-winning 2024-25 season at Leeds United, where he scored 10 goals and supplied 12 assists in 39 league appearances.

Relegated from the Premier League, the London club has signed the Israeli winger from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal reportedly worth an initial 5 million pounds ($6.75m), potentially rising to 7 million pounds ($9.45m).

West Ham’s board described promotion as the club’s “unquestionable goal”.

But the player’s arrival in east London has sparked an online backlash as Solomon has repeatedly used his public platform to support Israel.

Weeks after the October 2023 attacks by Palestinian groups, he wrote on Instagram that “Israel has the right to defend itself” and urged followers to “Pray for Israel”. During Israel’s genocide in Gaza, he shared a post accusing Palestinian groups of “killing their own people and blaming Israel”.

Responding to the viral “All Eyes on Rafah” trend, he posted, “Where were your eyes on October 7?”. He has also spoken publicly about campaigning for Israeli captives and explaining Israel’s position to teammates.

In September 2025, his arrival at Villarreal also upset some, with pro-Palestine accounts posting Palestinian flag icons, boycott calls and messages declaring him unwelcome at the Spanish club. The hostility later reached the stadium, where Palestinian flags were displayed and Solomon was jeered during Villarreal’s visit to Sevilla.

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West Ham’s social media accounts now feature similar replies on posts relating to Solomon. Several users have posted “Free Palestine”, but others have shown support for Solomon, adding the Israeli flag icons to their comments. At the time of publishing, West Ham had not responded to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.

Some West Ham fans, who support the adage that sport and politics should not intertwine, say Solomon should be judged primarily as a footballer.

“I prefer to separate politics and football, and like to focus on what he can bring as a player,” Callum Gordon, 28, a lifelong West Ham supporter and season-ticket holder, told Al Jazeera.

But Iola Wright, a 20-year-old West Ham supporter, said she “inherently” disagrees with Solomon’s social media posts “in regard to what I believe is a genocide in Gaza”.

“There is no denying he is a good footballer, but team spirit and a connection between the club and fans is the most important thing this season,” she added. “This signing could have a negative impact on both of those things.”

Al Jazeera has contacted Solomon’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this year, he accused a Moroccan teammate of refusing to shake his hand and claimed to have felt isolated in the locker room.

During his season at Leeds, the club condemned a chant including the line that Solomon “hates Palestine” and warned supporters of bans.

His service in the Israeli military has also become a feature of the criticism he faces.

In 2018, Walla Sport, an Israeli news outlet, reported that he undertook basic military training while playing professionally, before receiving elite-athlete status and lighter conditions allowing him to pursue a move abroad. The Guardian has described him as having “served in the Israeli army”. There is no evidence he served in a combat role or personally participated in alleged abuses.

For Palestinian survivors of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, however, his service is not seen as politically neutral.

Abubaker Abed, a sports journalist from the Strip, said West Ham’s decision reflects a double standard.

“Football governing bodies and most clubs in Europe and the UK have become drunk on sheer hypocrisy and selective outrage,” he said.

According to the Palestine Football Association, 1,007 members of Gaza’s sporting community had been killed by February 12, 2026, including 565 in football, while 265 facilities had been damaged.

“How can these footballers … be trusted in clubs while backing the destruction of Gaza, including clubs and stadiums?”