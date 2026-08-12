Zelenskyy says Ukraine has sent proposals to US to end war with Russia

Ukrainian president also says Russia will use its parliamentary election next month as a pretext to declare a new mobilisation.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kyiv has handed the United States new proposals aimed at ending the four-and-a-half-year war with Russia.

The announcement on Tuesday came amid suggestions by both Ukraine and Russia that US negotiators would soon pay a visit to their two countries.

“We have conveyed our proposals to the American side,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

He said the US could help strengthen Ukraine’s defences, particularly its air defences, while increasing pressure on Moscow so that Russia prepares “for an end to the war rather than prolonging it”.

The Ukrainian leader offered no details on the proposals.

Talks to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in 2022, have largely stalled since the US and Israel launched their war on Iran.

US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were last in Moscow in January and have not yet visited Kyiv.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for a ceasefire after years of fighting. Russia says it wants a settlement, but any solution must involve Ukraine fully ceding four regions Moscow claims as well as resolving the conflict’s “root causes”.

In his address, Zelenskyy also accused Russia of preparing to use its parliamentary elections next month as a pretext for another large-scale military mobilisation.

“They are preparing for mobilisation in the autumn, immediately after the imitation of parliamentary elections,” Zelenskyy said, as part of a plan to “create the appearance that ⁠Russians supposedly support the war”.

Advertisement

Following the “pseudo-election”, Russian President Vladimir Putin “plans an additional rapid mobilisation of several hundred thousand Russians by the end of the year, plus another ⁠similar number next year”, he added.

Officials in Moscow, however, have previously denied that another mobilisation is necessary.

Separately on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that Russia has released former US Marine Robert Gilman after four years in detention.

Trump said Putin agreed to free the 32-year-old “on a humanitarian basis” and that Washington released no prisoners in return.

Gilman was expected to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, DC, on Tuesday night.

The US had been pressing Moscow to release Gilman so he could receive medical treatment. US officials said he would be evaluated by doctors during the flight before being transferred to a rehabilitation centre in San Antonio, Texas.

Gilman was detained in Russia in January 2022 after an alleged altercation with a police officer and was later designated by Washington as wrongfully detained.