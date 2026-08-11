What’s behind Iran’s new military appointments and what do they indicate?

Observers say the nominations empower the hardline old guard, prioritise loyalty over military innovation.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has appointed six senior commanders across the General Staff, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Basij domestic security force in a move analysts say is aimed at equipping the country’s wartime security establishment with battle-hardened figures.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi was confirmed on Monday as commander-in-chief of the IRGC with the rank of major-general, officially succeeding Mohammad Pakpour, who was killed as the US and Israel launched their attack on Iran in late February. Senior Iranian military officer Mostafa Izadi was named as Vahidi’s deputy.

Major-General Ali Abdollahi was appointed chief of staff of the Armed Forces, with Brigadier-General Kioumars Heydari as his deputy. Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei was named commander of the IRGC Navy, and Hossein Taeb was appointed head of the Basij, the internal security paramilitary militia that answers directly to the supreme leader.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the six commanders had demonstrated their experience during the “two recent imposed wars” in a post on his Telegram channel.

The appointments came a day after former IRGC commander-in-chief Mohsen Rezaei was named secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and Khamenei’s representative in the top decision-making body, which plays a crucial role in the country’s security and foreign policy.

Ali Vaez, deputy program director for Middle East and North Africa at the International Crisis Group think tank, said the appointments “are as much about consolidating Mojtaba [Khamenei]’s authority as correcting the vulnerabilities exposed by two wars.”

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Iran’s supreme leader “is putting trusted veterans in key positions while reshaping the command structure for a faster and more coherent response to the next crisis,” Vaez told Al Jazeera.

Vahidi appointed for ‘powerful offensive operations’

Khamenei instructed Vahidi – who took command of the IRGC in March and was officially confirmed to the post on Monday – to strengthen deterrence and readiness for “powerful offensive operations”, projecting a more assertive military posture.

Top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Vahidi had led the IRGC during the recent war and said the force should continue its path “by drawing on the guidance of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei,” according to a statement reported by state media.

Vaez, at the International Crisis Group, said Vahidi has deep experience in the IRGC’s strategic, intelligence and asymmetric warfare apparatus. “His elevation suggests Tehran is prioritising survivability and deterrence by ensuring that the next time it is hit, it can hit back faster, harder and more coherently,” he said.

Muhanad Seloom, assistant professor of security studies at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, said the appointments are drawn almost entirely from the IRGC’s founding generation, which Vahidi personifies.

A product of the IRGC from its earliest days in the late 1970s, Vahidi rose through the ranks during the 1980s, holding key positions in intelligence and in the military. Iranian state media reports that he led the elite Quds Force from 1988 to 1997. The Quds Force is a wing of the IRGC focused on special operations outside Iranian territory.

He handed the Quds Force’s leadership to Qassem Soleimani in 1998, who stayed in the role until he was assassinated in a US raid in the Iraqi capital Baghdad in 2020. Now, Vahidi is tasked with the responsibility of leading Iran’s military in a full-blown war.

Seloom said the newly appointed commander-in-chief got the job due to his proven personal loyalty to the supreme leader and strong intelligence and internal-security pedigree. “This is not generational renewal; it is the consolidation of a trusted old guard, prioritising regime cohesion over military innovation,” he added.

Sina Toossi, a senior non-resident fellow at the US-based Center for International Policy, said the language surrounding Vahidi’s appointment was “particularly striking.”

“Khamenei calls for ‘maximum deterrence’ but also explicitly instructs the IRGC to maintain readiness for ‘powerful offensive operations against the enemy,’ Toossi wrote on X. “Iranian commentary is already highlighting this as an unusually explicit articulation of offensive operations as part of the IRGC’s mission.”

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This points to a reformulation of the concept of deterrence, Toossi said, which is “increasingly centred not simply on retaliation, but on the demonstrated ability to seize the initiative and impose costs.”

Is Iran preparing for prolonged confrontation?

Toossi said the appointments appeared to be “an effort to institutionalise the lessons of the war and prepare Iran for a prolonged confrontation, rather than transition out of a wartime footing.”

In doing so, Iran’s supreme leader – who succeeded his slain father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in March – is “beginning to put his own architecture around Iran’s wartime state”. “Diplomacy remains part of that strategy, but these appointments suggest it is being pursued within an expectation of continued conflict and not because Tehran believes the war is truly over,” Toossi said.

The appointment of Rezaee as Iran’s security chief also points to shifting power balance within Iran. According to Seloom, at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, Rezaee was appointed by Khamenei to replace former security chief Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, who was close to Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Ghalibaf.

Rezaee might now lead the next phase of negotiations with the US, effectively tilting “the civil-military balance towards the resistance camp and discipline the negotiating track around the [supreme] leader,” Seloom said.

“The real change is political: Who controls strategy, more than what the strategy is.”

The analyst warned that while Iran was adopting more offensive posturing, this would not necessarily translate into greater military action.

“Vahidi was explicitly tasked with maximum deterrence and readiness for powerful offensive operations, but it is largely declaratory, designed for bargaining leverage,” Seloom said. “Where genuine offensive options remain, they are asymmetric.”

“I would call [Iran’s posturing] offensive in rhetoric, attritional by design,” he added. “And until Tehran fixes its counterintelligence problem, its offensive ambitions remain hostage to its intelligence weaknesses.”