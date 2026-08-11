What to know about the US primaries in Connecticut, Vermont, and Alabama

Four redrawn Alabama districts will hold special elections for US House nominees on Tuesday.

The United States midterm primaries continue, with voters in several states heading to the polls to choose the Republican and Democratic candidates to compete in November’s elections.

Connecticut and Vermont will be going to the polls on Tuesday to vote for their congressional representatives and governor. Alabama voters in four congressional districts will head to the polls for special primary elections to select US House nominees under a new map that eliminates one of the state’s two majority-Black districts.

Here’s what else to know:

Connecticut

When do the polls in Connecticut open and close?

Polls open as early as 6am (10am GMT), but opening times vary by county. Polls close no earlier than 8pm on Tuesday (1am GMT). Any voter in line by 8pm can cast a ballot.

What’s one big race to watch?

The race for governor.

Why is Josh Elliott challenging Ned Lamont in Connecticut’s gubernatorial race?

The Democratic primary for governor is being closely watched, with incumbent Governor Ned Lamont running for a third term and facing a challenge from state Representative Josh Elliott.

Elliott, the progressive Democratic state representative from Hamden, argues that Lamont’s administration has been too moderate and friendly towards wealthy interests. Elliott has centred his campaign on raising taxes on Connecticut’s wealthiest residents, increasing investment in public services and addressing affordability.

During the primary debate in July, Elliott accused Lamont of being “too afraid of the federal government”. Elliott says Connecticut’s strong fiscal position should translate into greater investments for working families rather than continued budget restraint.

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Can Ned Lamont win a third term?

Connecticut does not have gubernatorial term limits, so Lamont is eligible for a third term. Lamont enters the Democratic primary as the favourite among voters.

Recent polling has shown Lamont with a sizeable lead over Elliott, thanks in part to high job approval ratings and voter satisfaction with the state’s fiscal health under his administration. The Democratic nominee will face Republican state Senator Ryan Fazio in November.

Why are so many Connecticut Democrats facing primary challenges?

Connecticut is experiencing an unusually competitive Democratic primary season, with thirteen contested Democratic primaries statewide. Democratic incumbents in Connecticut join multiple candidates in other states facing more progressive challengers.

Vermont

When do polls in Vermont open and close?

In Vermont, polls open between 5am ET (9am GMT) and 10am (2pm GMT), depending on the town. All polls close at 7pm (11pm).

What’s one big race to watch?

The race for governor.

What are the important races in the Vermont primary election?

Two Republicans, Mark Coester and Gerald Malloy, are competing for the chance to challenge Democratic incumbent Representative Becca Balint for Vermont’s lone US House seat in Congress this November.

Voters will also decide contested Democratic primaries for lieutenant governor and state auditor.

Who is running to replace Governor Phil Scott?

Vermont Democrats will try to nominate a gubernatorial candidate who can beat Republican Governor Phil Scott. Two Democrats are running to challenge Scott: economist Amanda Janoo and former nonprofit executive Aly Richards, who has received endorsements from former Democratic governors Howard Dean and Madeleine Kunin.

In Vermont, the governor, lieutenant governor and other state constitutional officers serve two-year terms. If Scott wins re-election and completes another term, he’ll become Vermont’s longest-serving governor.

Alabama

When do polls in Alabama open and close?

Polls open at 7am CT (12pm GMT) and close at 7pm CT (12am GMT).

Which Alabama congressional districts are voting?

Voters in Congressional Districts 1, 2, 6, and 7 will go to the polls Tuesday in the state’s special primary elections.

Why is Alabama holding special elections?

Candidates in Tuesday’s primaries are running under the newly drawn boundaries, which go into effect next January. Both of Alabama’s Democratic members of Congress are seeking re-election in their newly configured districts and are unopposed in their primaries.

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In May, the Supreme Court issued a decision that cleared the way for Alabama to install a congressional map that had been rejected in 2023 for diluting the power of Black voters.

Shortly after the court’s decision, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced the special primary elections in the four districts to allow for the new map to be implemented.

In District 2, where US Representative Shomari Figures is running for a second term, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris beat Trump in the current district, 53 percent to 46 percent. But Trump would have beaten Harris 57 percent to 42 percent if the new boundaries had been in effect in 2024.

Six Republicans are running to challenge Figures in November, including Trump-endorsed state Representative Rhett Marques, Army veteran Joshua McKee and real estate broker Hampton Harris.

Black residents will maintain a slight majority in the new District 7, where US Representative Terri Sewell is running for a ninth term. Two Republicans, Ammie Akin and David Perry, are competing for the nomination to unseat Sewell.