Trump’s media company reports $238m loss

US President Donald Trump’s media conglomerate has reported a net loss of $238m in the second quarter of 2026, against revenue of $1.7m.

In its latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) attributed most of the shortfall to $190.4m in unrealised losses on digital assets, digital assets pledged and equity securities.

Other losses included $11.7m in “accreted interest” – unpaid interest on a loan that is added to the principal – and $8.1m in “stock-based compensation”.

TMTG said revenue for the April-June quarter rose 89 percent compared with the same period last year, though losses continued to outpace earnings.

Almost all of TMTG’s revenue came from “media segments”, including $1.43m from advertising and $179,500 from subscriptions, according to the SEC filings.

The financial results bring TMTG’s net losses for the first half of 2026 to $644m, against revenue of $2.5m.

Shares of TMTG, which trades under the NASDAQ symbol “DJT”, were down 8 percent at market closing on Monday.

TMTG’s portfolio includes the social media platform Truth Social, the video streaming service Truth+ and the fintech brand Truth.Fi.

Over the past year, the company has also branched into other areas, including cryptocurrency and, as of August 1, market intelligence through the controversial subscription service Truth API.

Truth API provides investors faster access to posts on Truth Social, where Trump regularly makes market-moving announcements on policy issues such as tariffs and the US-Israel war on Iran.

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TMTG interim CEO Kevin McGurn said during an earnings call on Monday that 10 companies had already signed up for the service, which has raised conflict of interest concerns, paying $60,000 to $100,000 per month in fees.

Despite the influence of Trump’s posts, Truth Social has lagged behind rival platforms such as X and Facebook in terms of users since its launch in 2022.

The New York Times reported on Monday that visitors to Truth Social in July were down by more than a third compared with the same period last year, citing data from the online tracking firm Similarweb.