Russian attacks kill six in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

A children’s hospital has also been struck in Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s state emergency service.

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Overnight Russian attacks have killed six people in southeastern Ukraine and struck a children’s hospital in the capital Kyiv, according to local officials.

The attacks early Tuesday included long-range missiles, officials said, part of a Russian campaign to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defences as Kyiv faces a shortage of Patriot interceptors.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the military administration in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, said Russia carried out a “massive” attack using missiles and aerial bombs in the region, killing six people and wounding 19. He posted pictures on social media showing buildings and vehicles ablaze, and said there had also been power outages.

A ballistic missile attack on Kyiv also caused damage and wounded one person. Strikes hit a children’s hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district and caused a fire at a warehouse, injuring one person, reported Ukraine’s state emergency service.

Elsewhere in the southern city of Mykolaiv, a Russian drone attack injured a 75-year-old woman, according to the head of the regional military administration.

Russia’s ⁠Ministry of Defence said its overnight attacks targeted defence industry facilities and transport and logistics centres in the Ukrainian ‌cities of Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia.

Drone attack kills one in Russia’s Voronezh

In Russia, an overnight Ukrainian drone attack ⁠killed one ⁠person and injured two in the Voronezh region, while ⁠falling debris triggered fires at warehouse facilities, according to regional governor Alexandr Gusev.

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While Gusev did not specify which warehouse was damaged, Russian online ‌retailer Wildberries – a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks – earlier said its logistics facilities in Voronezh had ‌been evacuated.

Russia’s air defence units destroyed 15 drones over the city of Voronezh and ‌five districts of the region, Gusev said.

Russia has stepped up ballistic missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, as Ukraine escalates strikes deep inside Russian territory.