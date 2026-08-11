Ten police and 17 ‘bandits’ killed in firefight in northwestern Nigeria

Police say 17 suspected gang members and two civilians were also killed in Kebbi State.

At least 10 police officers, 17 “bandits” and two civilians have been killed in clashes with a group of armed men in northwestern Nigeria.

Police said on Tuesday that officers confronted a heavily armed group of around 240 bandits on more than 200 motorcycles in Kebbi State, which, like other northwestern and central states, is plagued by armed criminal gangs who carry out cattle rustling and kidnappings for ransom.

The incident happened on Monday as the group of suspected bandits was travelling from Zamfara State to Kebbi, police spokesman Bashir Usman told AFP.

“Tragically, we lost 10 gallant police personnel in the engagement, while two others sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention,” Usman said.

Two civilians were also killed in the clashes, in which 17 “bandits” were killed, although the final figures are still being assessed, he added.

Northwestern Nigeria has long struggled with insecurity, with armed groups carrying out kidnappings for ransom and stealing livestock.

Last month, at least 20 people were killed when bandits attacked villages in Zamfara.

More than half a million people have been displaced by the violence in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara, according to a report published by the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research in March.