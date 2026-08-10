Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim undergoes medical procedure

Anwar is expected to remain under observation for two days, with officials giving no details about the procedure.

The Malaysian government has announced that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is undergoing medical checks and a procedure and is expected to remain under observation for two days.

On Monday, Senior Press Secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said Anwar was undergoing examinations and procedures on the advice of a team of medical specialists. No details about the procedure were shared.

“Let us pray that all matters relating to YAB Prime Minister’s examinations and procedures are made easier and that he is blessed with lasting good health so that he can return to carrying out his duties as usual in the near future, God willing,” Tunku Nashrul said.

The announcement came on Anwar’s 79th birthday. He was born on August 10, 1947, and has served as prime minister since November 2022.

Anwar underwent a routine medical examination in January, when doctors said he was in good health and able to continue his official duties as scheduled.

Anwar has previously received treatment for back and shoulder problems. In June 2018, he was hospitalised after experiencing shoulder and back pain, according to the Reuters news agency. The following month, he underwent spinal surgery in Istanbul and was scheduled for surgery on his right shoulder for a rotator cuff injury.

There is no indication that Monday’s procedure is connected to those earlier conditions.