Israeli strikes kill four across Gaza, destroy medical supply warehouse

Attacks kill four as Gaza Health Ministry condemns ‘heinous’ strike on medicine stores, days after disarmament deal.

Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed at least four Palestinians, with separate attacks hitting medicine warehouses beside a hospital that officials say is a lifeline for the region.

The attacks took place on Saturday, days after Hamas and other Palestinian factions signed a disarmament agreement the United States has called a breakthrough toward ending the war.

Israel has repeatedly violated the “ceasefire” technically in place since October 10, 2025, killing more than 1,200 Palestinians since then.

An Israeli drone attack killed two people in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency, which cited al-Shifa Hospital, where the casualties were taken along with several wounded.

A drone strike in Deir el-Balah killed one person, hospital sources told Al Jazeera Arabic, while another Palestinian was killed in a strike on a tent near a school in al-Mawasi, north of Khan Younis.

‘Heinous crime’

Separately, an overnight strike destroyed medicine warehouses attached to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.

Gaza’s Health Ministry, which administers hospitals in the territory, said two of four storage facilities were completely destroyed and two others badly damaged, calling the attack a “heinous crime” and appealing for international intervention to protect medical facilities.

Al Jazeera correspondent Moath al-Kahlout visited the site of the attack, where he stood beside a large crater. He said the Israeli military issued an evacuation order before striking the facility 15 minutes later.

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Al-Kahlout added that nearby makeshift shelters and tents housing displaced people were also damaged. “For them, the worst is yet to come, as they will begin another journey of displacement,” he said.

The hospital’s spokesperson, Khalil al-Daqran, told the Anadolu news agency the strike destroyed intravenous fluids, medicines and supplies used in dialysis and intensive care.

Witnesses said tents housing displaced families near the hospital caught fire.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Gaza, said Al-Aqsa Hospital is one of the few facilities in central Gaza still able to treat large numbers of patients, serving as the main option for displaced families after months of war degraded the territory’s health system.

The Israeli army and its security agency Shin Bet claimed they destroyed five Hamas weapon depots in Gaza overnight, one near Al-Aqsa Hospital.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said separately that seven people were killed and 76 wounded across the territory in the past 48 hours, with one more dying of earlier injuries.

It put the toll since the ceasefire began at 1,222 killed, and the overall death toll since October 2023 at 73,349.

Recovering remains

Gaza’s Civil Defence said it had finished recovering bodies from a home in Gaza City’s Sabra area destroyed by Israeli forces roughly two weeks ago.

Crews retrieved the remains of 112 people, including 40 children and 38 women, from the site, which belonged to the Husseiniya and Abu Sharia families.

Mohammed Abu Dan, who oversaw the operation, said 157 bodies were still missing, and that some remains had been fused into concrete and rebar or destroyed by the explosions’ force.

Mark Pfeifle, a former US deputy national security adviser, told Al Jazeera that Israel’s attacks in Gaza, following the announcement of a new roadmap for Hamas’s disarmament and Israel’s withdrawal, are a sign that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu isn’t prepared to accept the agreement in its current form.

“I think what Benjamin Netanyahu is doing is sending a signal that he’s not quite ready yet to come to this framework,” Pfeifle told Al Jazeera. “He still has some issues with it.”