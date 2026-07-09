Hakimi meets Mbappe as France face Morocco in the opening World Cup quarterfinal, with Opta backing Les Bleus to win.

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals begin with a game between France and Morocco, as the Atlas Lions look to avenge their 2022 semifinal defeat and book a place in the last four.

France enter the contest as favourites, but Morocco have already proven they can challenge the world’s best on the biggest stage.

From Opta’s prediction and the latest match details to the renewed rivalry between Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi, here’s what you need to know:

What’s the full match schedule for Friday?

France vs Morocco on Thursday, July 9, at 4pm (20:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, US

What is the prediction?

France and Morocco’s semifinal clash in Qatar in 2022 marked the first-ever competitive meeting between the two nations. On that occasion, goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani secured a 2-0 victory for France, ending the Atlas Lions’ remarkable World Cup journey.

The sides have met five other times, all in friendly matches, with France maintaining an unbeaten record. Les Bleus have won three of those encounters, while the remaining two finished level.

According to the Opta supercomputer, France are clear favourites to win. Across 25,000 pre-match simulations, Les Bleus came out on top in 61.7 percent of the outcomes.

Morocco were given a 16.2 percent chance of causing an upset by defeating France inside 90 minutes, while 22.1 percent of the simulations ended in a draw, meaning extra time, and potentially a penalty shootout, would be needed to decide the winner.

What other topics are being discussed?

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France vs Morocco rematch hype

The highly anticipated France versus Morocco World Cup quarterfinal rematch has fans buzzing with excitement for the on-pitch battle.

Four years on, France are still the firm favourites to prevail, but Morocco are now also considered genuine World Cup contenders, as the Atlas Lions have firmly established themselves as a force in world football.

“We’re no longer a surprise today, and that’s a great source of pride,” Morocco’s coach Mohamed Ouahbi said after his side beat Canada 3-0 in the last 16.

“I think this is only the beginning, and I hope we’ll keep producing this kind of run for many years.”

Ouahbi insists that revenge against France is not Morocco’s main motivation.

“We want to go as far as possible and make our people proud,” he said.

Friends clash

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has made it clear that friendships will be put aside when the Atlas Lions face France in their highly anticipated World Cup quarterfinal, insisting that what happens on the pitch is separate from relationships off it.

The comments came after Moroccan comedian Mimo Lazraq shared a light-hearted video on Instagram poking fun at Hakimi’s close friendship with France captain Kylian Mbappe. With the two international teammates preparing to meet in Boston, Lazraq jokingly questioned whether Mbappe could really be considered a true friend.

In the video, the comedian teased that if Mbappe were a genuine friend, he would have given Hakimi the opportunity to get revenge for Morocco’s 2-0 defeat to France in Qatar. He added, tongue firmly in cheek, that real friends are supposed to help each other succeed.

Justin Bieber and more join World Cup final halftime show

Bieber will bring his swag to the World Cup’s star-studded, Super Bowl-style halftime show, joining fellow headliners Madonna, Shakira and BTS, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

Afrobeats star Burna Boy, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus, a choir of elementary school students based in Staten Island, New York, will also perform, with the latter joined by Coldplay.

The 11-minute halftime performance, curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, will take place during the final outside New York on July 19. The show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is raising $100 million to help children access education and football opportunities.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

According to a report by Argentina’s publication La Nacion, US federal prosecutors and FBI agents are examining the Argentine Football Association’s (AFA) financial activities in the US, with investigators reviewing transactions linked to sponsorship revenue and companies that handled payments for the federation.

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The inquiry is reportedly focused on how $300m moved through the US financial system, and whether any transactions connected to AFA partners may have violated US laws, including potential money laundering or bank fraud concerns.

Businessman Guillermo Tofoni is among those reportedly providing information to investigators, while authorities are also considering interviews with former Argentine officials and individuals familiar with AFA operations under Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia and Pablo Toviggino.

The AFA has defended its position, stressing that an investigation does not imply wrongdoing and that all parties should be considered innocent unless proven otherwise.

Giuliani defends White House handling of Iran team

The White House has defended its handling of Iran’s visa restrictions during the World Cup, with top official Andrew Giuliani saying the team’s decision to base themselves in Tijuana, Mexico, instead of Tucson was mutually beneficial.

Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force for the World Cup, said the cross-border logistics ‌worked smoothly for all parties, despite Iran’s complaints during the group stage and after they were knocked out of the tournament.

The Iranian Football Federation had negotiated at the last minute to move the team’s base camp from Arizona to Mexico, due in part to uncertainty over whether they would be granted visas to enter the US

“It’s important to point out that the Iranians chose to go to Tijuana. We were happy with that choice,” Giuliani told reporters on Wednesday. “I ⁠think the Mexicans were very happy with that choice. I think the Iranians, as they said, were very happy with that choice as well.

“I think what we tried to do here on the White House Task Force was apply common sense to making sure the athletes could have fair play on the pitch.”