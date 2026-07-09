Ukraine targets Russian oil depots and tankers in drone attacks

Ukraine hit two oil tankers in Sea of Azov and several oil facilities across Russia in drone attacks.

Ukraine has attacked several Russian oil facilities and set two tankers ablaze in the Sea of Azov, the latest in a series of strikes on Russian energy sites that have caused a fuel crisis.

Drones hit oil depots in the Tver and Stavropol regions overnight into Thursday.

In the Sea of Azov, Ukrainian drones set two oil tankers ablaze, according to Rostov Governor Yury Slyusar, who said one of the ships was still burning and the crews were evacuated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his defence forces also hit a reserve fuel storage facility about 800km (500 miles) from the front line, and an oil-pumping station in Ufa nearly 1,500km (930 miles) from Ukraine’s border.

He said they also struck an oil-loading terminal in the Rostov region, about 200km (125 miles) from the front line. It was unclear if that was the same strike described by Slyusar.

Kyiv’s attacks on Russian oil depots and refineries have triggered a fuel crisis across Russia, forcing Moscow – one of the world’s top oil producers – to ban a number of exports.

More than 90 percent of Russian regions have introduced some form of rationing or reported shortages in petrol and diesel, according to official statements and local media reports.

Zelenskyy described the strikes as part of Kyiv’s campaign of “long-range sanctions” carried out in response to Russian attacks and Moscow’s refusal to end the war.

“We have long proposed that Russia end this war, and every day of delay should bring the feeling of war to where it all began – to Russia,” Zelenskyy said.

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Russia’s Ministry of Defence said air defences downed 73 Ukrainian drones from late Wednesday until early Thursday.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia fired 94 long-range strike drones and two ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight.

While 72 drones were jammed or intercepted, 19 drones and both missiles inflicted damage at 13 locations, it said.

Trump changes his tone

The attacks came a day after United States President Donald Trump, meeting Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkiye, pledged to grant Ukraine a licence to manufacture the Patriot air defence system, a significant shift in tone from their acrimonious White House encounter in February 2025.

When asked about the Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Trump appeared to endorse the campaign, stating, “It’s an escalation, but it’s also an escalation that can help lead to an end.”

The Kremlin said Ukrainian military pressure would not force it into concessions.

“We see certain misconceptions within the White House administration – that by escalating military pressure it can help move to a peace settlement. That is a mistaken view,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Further escalation may prolong the special military operation to some extent,” he said, using Russia’s preferred term for the offensive.

He also threatened that Russia would respond by “creating a larger security zone” – a reference to seizing more territory in eastern Ukraine.